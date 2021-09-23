Uncertainty swirls around China Evergrande as the payment deadline passes.

Unable to sell off parts of its corporate sprawl or raise fresh cash through the sale of new properties, Evergrande is also facing angry suppliers, home buyers and employees, some of whom have protested and lost their money. has demanded.

Evergrande said in a vaguely worded Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with investors on a bond payment for mainland Chinese bondholders, without giving any details. It did not provide any guidance on another payment at $83.5 million that was also due to foreign bondholders on Thursday. According to Bloomberg, the company has a grace period of 30 days before triggering a missed payment default.

Evergrande did not respond to questions seeking clarity.

The fate of Evergrande and what the failure could mean for China’s economy has divided some of the world’s most famous investors. Billionaire investor George Soros recently argued that an Evergrande collapse would trigger a macroeconomic crash, while another billionaire investor Ray Dalio argued this week that an Evergrande default was “manageable”.

As China’s economic growth slows, officials have stepped in to boost confidence. The central bank said on Wednesday that it has invested $18.6 billion in the markets. It added another $18.6 billion on Thursday, as officials try to circulate more cash in the banking system.