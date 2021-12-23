Uncharted 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Uncharted is an upcoming action adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film is scheduled to be released on 18 February 2022 in Theatres.
Story
The story is a prequel to the games, starring Holland as a younger Drake, showing us details of how he came to meet and befriend Sully.
Uncharted Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Uncharted (2022)
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Release Date: 18 February 2022
- Director: Ruben Fleischer
- Producer: Ari Arad, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven, Christoph Fisser, Charlie Woebcken
- Production: Columbia Pictures
- Writer: Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, Rafe Judkins
- Music: N/A
- Language: Tamil, Telugu, English, Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Uncharted Cast?
- Tom Holland
- Mark Wahlberg
- Antonio Banderas
- Tati Gabrielle
- Sophia Ali
- Patricia Meeden
- Sarah Petrick
Uncharted Official Trailer
Uncharted Official Trailer Coming soon.
