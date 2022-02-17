Uncharted (2022) Full Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p HD in Hindi

Uncharted Full Movie Download Leaked on Torrent and Telegram Channels to Watch Online

Uncharted is a 2022 American action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer. At the same time, the story of this film has been taken from the screenplay written by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Based on the video game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog.

It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor Sullivan, with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. In the film, Drake is recruited by Sullivan in a race against Santiago Moncada (Bandaras) and Joe Braddock (Gabriel) to locate the fictional treasure of the Magellan expedition.

Release Date 18 February 2022

18 February 2022 Language English

English Dubbed In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English

Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English Genre Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Cast Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Bander, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Bander, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle Director Ruben Fleischer

Ruben Fleischer Writer Rafe Lee Judkins, Jon Hanley Rosenberg, Mark D. Walker

Rafe Lee Judkins, Jon Hanley Rosenberg, Mark D. Walker Cinematography Chung Chung-hoon

Chung Chung-hoon Music Ramin Djawadi

Ramin Djawadi Producer Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, Ari Arad

Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, Ari Arad Production Columbia Pictures, Atlas Entertainment, Arad Productions, PlayStation Productions

Columbia Pictures, Atlas Entertainment, Arad Productions, PlayStation Productions Certificate 13+

Uncharted premiered in Barcelona on February 7, 2022, and is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on February 18 by Sony Pictures Releasing. The film received mixed reviews, criticizing the screenplay and casting but Holland’s performance was praised.

Watch Uncharted In Theaters

Today I am going to give you complete information about where to watch Uncharted movie through this post. Uncharted movie has been released on 18 February 2022 theatrically In the USA and worldwide. People were so awaiting for the Uncharted movie. You will understand its complete story only after watching Uncharted movie completely.

Uncharted Movie Full Information

Release Date – 18 February 2022

Directed by – Ruben Fleischer

Produced by – Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, Ari Arad

Cinematography – Chung-hoon Chung

Edited by – Chris Lebenzon, Richard Pearson

Production company – Columbia Pictures, Arad Productions, Atlas Entertainment, PlayStation Productions

Distributed by – Sony Pictures Releasing

Running time- 116 minutes

Country – USA

Uncharted Movie Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Uncharted and you should also know the story of Uncharted movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Uncharted. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Uncharted only after watching the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

In brief, Uncharted is an action-adventure epic film that spans the globe, young street-smart Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

In this post, I am going to tell you about the Uncharted storyline. Today through this post you will also get information about the characters participating in Uncharted. I hope you guys have got good information about Uncharted.

Where To Watch Uncharted Full Movie?

Today I am going to give you complete information about where to watch Uncharted movie online through this post. Uncharted movie has been released on 18 January 2022 theatrically. People were waiting to see Tom Holland in the Uncharted movie. You will understand its complete story only after watching the Uncharted movie completely. Buy Tickets Here.

Uncharted, based on Naughty Dog’s hugely popular series of adventure games of the same name, has had a long road to the silver screen, mired in development hell for as long as the iPhone has existed. Spider-Man’s Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake. Mark Wahlberg, once attached to the starring role, is cast as Drake’s mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

They are joined by Sofia Ali, longtime supporting character Chloe Fraser, in the role of the villain created for the film, with Antonio Banderas of Puss in Boots. It’s meant to be “a prequel of sorts,” but early trailers showed a film that borrows liberally from iconic set-pieces in games.

Uncharted Movie Trailer

The film’s opening tempo is frantic, mainly avoiding to subside itself in character introductions. While this means it has a lively zip to the proceedings, often the characters (including Drake and Sully) can feel quite flat and underdeveloped. For a franchise that consists of awe-inspiring set pieces at its core, its subsequent action largely fails to mimic its predecessors, though there are some enjoyable scenes scattered throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncharted (@unchartedmovie)

Uncharted Movie has been released worldwide on February 18, 2022 at 09:00 am IST . On the other hand , if you have a subscription to Netflix , then you can watch it by streaming it online. At the same time, if you want, you can also download it in your mobile or computer .

It’s easy to take a look at Naughty Dog’s extraordinarily successful Uncharted video game franchise and consider it one of the IP rippest for movie adaptations. Ultimately, the games center around a charmingly evil protagonist who is forced through one vertical set-piece after another, in a style so fluidly cinematic that its near-total to live-action. can be translated literally.

It’s no secret that Uncharted games are heavily owed to Indiana Jones movies, and it makes for a compelling hook for a video game in which the player is an active participant in running, shooting, jumping, climbing, and solving puzzles. As a movie it feels like a dull replica of Indiana Jones.

Uncharted Movie Cast

Let us now know what is the full cast of Uncharted Movie .

Movie Uncharted Artists Tom Holland | Mark Wahlberg | Sophia Ali Director Ruben Fleischer Movie Type Adventure | Drama | Action

Uncharted games remain in a league of their own, but this film captures their essence and turns into a rip-roaring, flamboyant adventure with unexpected twists, full-throttle action, and another standout performance from Tom Holland .

And there’s also a cameo from Nolan North, the man who voices Nathan Drake in the game. When Holland and co-star Sofia Ali emerge from the surf, a stunned sunbather greets them with a sound that sports fans will recognize.