Uncharted Movie Free Download 720p, Review, Top Cast, News by Filmyzilla Website

Uncharted Movies Info:

Movie Name: Uncharted

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Uncharted (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Uncharted Information

Release Date: 18 February 2022 (United Status)

Directed by-Ruben Fleischer

Writing Credits-Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, Amy Hennig, Jon Hanley Rosenberg, Mark D. Walker

Produced by-Ari Arad, David Bernad, Robert J. Dohrmann, Neil Druckmann, Christoph Fisser, Ruben Fleischer, Alex Gartner, Tom Holland, Matt Holloway, Art Marcum, Henning Molfenter, Asad Qizilbash, Charles Roven, Carter Swan, Evan Wells, Charlie Woebcken

Music by-Ramin Djawadi

Cinematography by-Chung-hoon Chung

Film Editing by-Chris Lebenzon, Richard Pearson

Casting By-Priscilla John, Orla Maxwell, Yaël Moreno, John Papsidera, Anna-Lena Slater

Production Design by-Shepherd Frankel

Set Decoration by-Kata Bartyik, Elli Griff

Costume Design by-Anthony Franco, Marlene Stewart

Makeup Department-Laila Alsane, Allan A. Apone, Isabel Auernheimer, Coleta Carbonell, Cheryl Daniels, Laura García, Gabor Kerekes, Sarah Nuth, Robert Pickens, Benjamín Pérez, Valeska Schitthelm, Jenna Smith, Rachael Speke

Animation Department-Travis Paciocco, Jack Preston

Music Department-Richard Bissill, Dan Boardman, Stephen Coleman, Richard Cookson, Alex Ferguson, Clifton Harrison, Gabe Hilfer, Andrew Kinney, Roger Linley, Michael J. Lloyd, Steve Mair, Jenny Nendick, Garret Reynolds, James Shearman, Jill Streater, Laurence Ungless, Allen Walley

Script and Continuity Department-Milena Bolouri, Louis Derfert, Lizzie Pritchard, Cristina Sánchez Belmonte, Andrea Trigo, Sabine Zimmer.

Storyline

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

Where to see Uncharted?

Top Cast Of Uncharted

Actor Role In Uncharted Movie Tom Holland as Nathan Drake Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer Tati Gabrielle as Braddock Steven Waddington as The Scotsman Pingi Moli as Hugo Tiernan Jones as Young Nate Rudy Pankow as Young Sam Jesús Evita as Guard at Museum Georgia Goodman as Sister Bernadette Diarmaid Murtagh as Police Officer Joseph Balderrama as Carlos Serena Posadino as Goldie Alana Boden as Zoe Jonathan Failla as Unsuspecting Doorman Anthony Thomas as Luxury Sedan Driver Peter Seaton-Clark as Auctioneer

Uncharted (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Uncharted Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- United Status

Language: English & Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Uncharted Story review

Screenshot: Uncharted Movie Trailer

