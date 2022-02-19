Uncharted (2022) Full Movie Download in Hindi Dubbed Leaked on Mp4moviez

Uncharted (2022) Full Movie Download in Hindi Mp4moviez: The first Hindi trailer of this movie was released on 21 October 2022 on the official YouTube channel of Sony Pictures India, which till the time of writing this review has been viewed by more than 2 crore people and more than one lakh people have liked the trailer of this movie. You are getting to see a lot of action scenes in the trailer of Uncharted Movie.

The trailer of the film ‘Uncharted’ has also come as a crisis for actor Aamir Khan in India. He has announced the release of his film on Valentine’s Day next year and Sony Pictures has announced the release date of the film ‘Uncharted’ on Thursday, February 18. Paramount Pictures as well as Viacom18 are among the producers of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ and this film could also become a direct challenge to Aamir Khan from Tom Holland.

In this movie, you will get to see action and adventure, now if we talk about the story of this movie, a different type of story has been shown in the movie, in which millions of years old hidden treasure has to be found on an island. Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune collected by Ferdinand Magellan and lost by the House of Moncada 500 years ago. Was. What starts out as a robbery job for the two turns into a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize in front of the brutal Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas).

For those who do not know much about the ‘Uncharted’ video game, then it would be fair to say that this video game made for PlayStation by Naughty Dog Company has been so famous that for the next version of this game, months are going to be released. Advance booking has been done in advance. Its characters have been adapted by children, teenagers, and youth for the past decade and a half. The trailer of the film ‘Uncharted’ is also seen playing on these emotions.

Tom Holland: Nathan Drake

Mark Wahlberg: Victor Sullivan

Antonio Banderas: Santiago Moncada

Sophia Ali: Chloe Frazer

Tati Gabrielle: Braddock

Steven Waddington: The Scotsman

Pingi Moli: Hug

Tiernan Jones: Young Nate

Rudy Pankow: Young Sam

Jesus Avoids: Guard at Museum

Georgia: Goodman Sister Bernadette

Diarmaid Murtagh: Police Officer

Joseph Balderrama: Carlos

Serena Posadino: Goldie

Alana Boden: Zoe

Jonathan Failla: Unsuspecting Doorman

Anthony Thomas: Luxury Sedan Driver

Peter Seaton-Clark: Auctioneer

Based on a popular video game franchise, Uncharted, a treasure hunt roller coaster follows explorers Nate (Tom Holland) and Sully (Mark Wahlberg) as they embark on a globetrotting adventure to uncover undiscovered riches. Although, they are not in this race alone and with the stakes so high, must find a way to trust each other.

Regarding this, the director of the film ‘Uncharted’ Ruben Fleischer says, “We made this film for the fierce fans of this video game, but at the same time this film is also for those who have not yet heard of this video game. Or they do not know much about this franchise. We are sure that both these categories of people will be delighted to watch this film as the humor present in it and its action-packed story is going to excite them.”

The first legitimate leak of the Uncharted movie appeared on torrent websites on Friday, February 11, a day after its release in the Middle East, Russia, and Southeast Asia. All of these copies have been uploaded with a “CAM” level, indicating they were recorded with a video camera in cinemas. Uncharted is scheduled to release on Friday, February 18 in India, the US, and other parts of the world. According to public user comments and screenshots, the illegal uncharted movie has English audio and hardcoded Arabic subtitles. In addition, they also include text ads for online gambling and betting websites in English, Arabic, and Spanish. Subtitles exist only in movie print, while ads are posted digitally.

Gets leaked. Yes, that’s right! Here is sad news for the makers as Uncharted 2022 in Hindi Movie has become the latest victim of piracy. The uncharted movie has been leaked on Mp4moviez, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including, Movierulz, Filmyzilla. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office in India.

