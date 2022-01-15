Uncle Govinda gets trolled for his new song Hello Krushna Abhishek said wo hamesha hero nambar 1 rahenge

Not too long ago, Govinda has been trolled loads by the customers on account of his new song ‘Hello’. On the identical time, when his nephew Krishna Abhishek was requested about this song, he said ‘he’ll at all times be the hero quantity 1’.

Bollywood actor Govinda has labored in lots of superhit movies in his profession. The viewers additionally preferred his movies very a lot. On the identical time, not too long ago his new single song ‘Hello’ has been launched. This song written and sung by Govinda has left his followers fairly dissatisfied. Govinda has bought into hassle on social media due to this song. He’s being trolled loads by the customers on social media. Not solely this, many individuals criticized Govinda and this song a lot on YouTube, on account of which Govinda bought the remark part of the video closed.

However no criticism can cease his nephew and actor Krushna Abhishek from calling Govinda the ‘Hero No 1’ of Bollywood. Not too long ago, Krushna Abhishek was requested about this new song ‘Hello’ by Govinda, which was criticized by the individuals and Govinda was trolled. Krushna Abhishek reacted to Govinda’s song to BollywoodLife saying ‘For me, he’ll at all times be Hero No 1’.

Considerably, the connection between Govinda and Krishna’s household isn’t going nicely for a while. The household feud began between Krishna’s spouse Kashmira Shah and Govinda’s spouse Sunita Ahuja, after which this dispute is occurring. On the identical time, when Govinda had come as a visitor in an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Present’ not too long ago, Krishna refused to look on the present.

Then again, speaking about Govinda’s song ‘Hello’, it is rather painful for the followers of Govinda. Let me let you know, as quickly as 90s celebrity Govinda shared this song on Instagram, a person commented and wrote, ‘Please come out of the 90s. We’re not within the 90s however in 2022’. One other person wrote ‘Going from unhealthy to unhealthy. With a lot appearing expertise, this man has misplaced his perception’. On the identical time, one among his followers wrote, ‘I like you very a lot Govinda ji however why are you losing your profession’.

Nonetheless, actor Shakti Kapoor, who has labored with Govinda in lots of movies, preferred this song very a lot and wrote ‘Wonderful’ song within the remark. Then again, Govinda has additionally launched his subsequent song ‘Mere Naal’ on the event of Lohri after the song ‘Hello’.