Under pressure from the GOP, tech giants are empowered by election agency

The decisions appear to provide social media companies with additional protections when deciding whether to moderate election-related content – ​​as long as such choices are in the service of the company’s commercial interests. Federal election law is decades old and largely out of date, so EC decisions serve as influential guideposts.

The campaign finance law “does not account for the post-broadcast world” and places some restrictions on the behavior of social media firms, said Ciara Torres-Spelisi, a professor of law at Stetson University. “There’s a real mismatch between our federal campaign finance laws and how campaigns are run.”

Still, the Republican National Committee’s complaint overstepped the limits of the campaign finance law, she said. “The choice to remove or suppress certain content on the platform is ultimately being viewed through the lens of the First Amendment,” said Ms. Torres-Spelisi. “I don’t think this kind of content moderation by the big platforms is going to raise a campaign finance issue.”

Some Republicans are seeking a broader endorsement for large Internet companies, aiming to repeal a provision of the communications law that protects them from liability for what users post.

In the case of the Hunter Biden article, Twitter reversed course within a day of its decision to block distribution of the piece, and its chief executive, Jack Dorsey, called the initial move a “mistake.”

The Federal Election Commission’s official vote on the matter — the commission is split equally between three Democratic-aligned commissioners and three Republicans — is not yet public, and neither has any additional statements written by the commissioners. Such statements often accompany the closure of cases and may provide further insight into the Commission’s reasoning.

In addition to dismissing the RNC complaint, the commission dismissed other allegations that Twitter had violated electoral laws by “shadow banning” (or limiting the visibility of their posts without providing explanation) Republican users; suppressing other anti-Biden material; And labeling Mr Trump’s tweets with warnings about their accuracy. The commission rejected those allegations, writing that they were “vague, speculative and unsupported by available information.”