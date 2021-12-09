Under Rohit Sharma captaincy Virat Kohli will not play ODI series in South Africa Had also refused to give up ODI captaincy Report

It is believed that different captaincy in red ball and white cricket will help Virat Kohli recover his batting form. Kohli has failed to score a century in any format since November 2019.

The national selectors of the Indian cricket team on Wednesday i.e. 9 December 2021 decided to remove Virat Kohli from the post of captain in white ball cricket. The selectors also handed over the command of the ODI team to Rohit Sharma along with T20.

Rohit Sharma will also take charge of the ODI team before the South Africa tour. Rohit Sharma will also be Virat Kohli’s deputy (naib) in Tests. Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the vice-captain position due to his poor form. Now news is coming that Virat Kohli may refuse to play in the ODI series led by Rohit Sharma in South Africa.

When chief selector Chetan Sharma and two of his colleagues met Virat Kohli in Mumbai after the series win against New Zealand, he was not inclined to step down as the captain of the one-day team, the Telegraph reported.

According to the report, the discussions with Kohli mainly centered around the Test squad for South Africa. However, when the matter of ODI captaincy came to the fore, he has been told without hesitation that he should give up the ODI captaincy.

Actually, it was not sensible to have two captains in white ball cricket, but Kohli refused to do so. There is now a strong buzz that Kohli may make himself unavailable for the three-match ODI series to be held after the Test in South Africa.

Kohli’s failure to win any ICC tournament in the limited overs format since taking over in January 2017 went against him. Under Kohli’s leadership, India finished runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy. In the year 2019, he lost in the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup. Last month he played his only T20 World Cup as captain. India’s campaign came to an end after the group stage in that tournament.

In such a situation, due to the ODI World Cup to be held in India in the year 2023, the selectors did not want to take any risk. They wanted to give enough time to Rohit Sharma to get used to his new role keeping in mind the ‘continuity factor’.

It is believed that different captaincy in red ball and white cricket will help Virat Kohli recover his batting form. Kohli has failed to score a century in any format since November 2019. He has also cited workload management several times due to playing cricket for a long time.