Under this scheme, those who have ration cards will get cheap petrol, know how you will get benefits

Apart from ration, many special facilities are given to the people on the ration card. People also get many benefits by using this ration card. Not only this, if you have a ration card then you can also take advantage of government schemes. In the same way, if one can get another benefit […]

Apart from ration, many special facilities are given to the people on the ration card. People also get many benefits by using this ration card. Not only this, if you have a ration card then you can also take advantage of government schemes. In the same way, another advantage can be found. If you also have a ration card, then you are going to get a special facility regarding fuel from today i.e. from January 26. Let us know how you can take advantage of this special facility.

cheap petrol will be given

Various benefits are being given on the ration card in the country. If in this sequence it has been announced by the Jharkhand government that ration card holders living in the state will be given cheap petrol from January 26. About 20 lakh people will benefit from this. Actually, in the state of Jharkhand, the government has started the petrol subsidy scheme. The benefit of this scheme will be given to the ration card holders. According to media reports, it has been started from today, in the first phase of which 20 lakh people will be given.

Who will be eligible for this scheme

Under this, benefit is to be given to those people who have red, yellow and green ration cards available. Also, if the ration card has been damaged or canceled, then the benefit will not be given on it. The benefit will be given only on the ration card which is currently in use. Apart from this, those who have two wheeler vehicle of Jharkhand state registration can take advantage of this. Every month Rs 250 of the benefits of this scheme will be directly transferred to the bank account.

Read also: Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus coming soon with 5,000mAh battery, 64MP camera, know the price

how much profit

Under the petrol subsidy scheme, every member of the ration card will be given a subsidy of Rs 25 on 10 liters of petrol per month. That is, if there are 10 members, then 250 rupees will be available in his account every month. For this, you will have to pay the full amount at the pump while buying petrol and at the end of the month Rs 250 will be transferred to your account.