Under Virat Kohli captaincy Indian pacers Took 591 wickets with Just 3 economy, such is in comparison to Sachin Tendulkar

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli Comparison: Sachin scored 8405 runs in his 100 Test matches at an average of 57.96 and 30 centuries. Kohli has so far scored 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 and with the help of 27 centuries.

Virat Kohli 100 Test Match: Virat Kohli will complete his Test hundred in the match against Sri Lanka in Mohali from 4 March 2022. The Mohali Test is very special for both him and Rohit Sharma. While Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in Tests for the first time, Virat Kohli will become the 12th cricketer from India to play 100 Tests.

Virat had recently resigned from the captaincy of Test cricket. After that Rohit Sharma was appointed as the captain of Team India in the Test format. Virat Kohli took charge of Team India in 68 Test matches. Out of this, India won 40, while in 17 it had to face defeat and 11 Test matches were drawn. When Virat Kohli took charge of the Test team, India was at number 7 in the ICC rankings.

He made Team India number one in the Test rankings under his leadership. Not only this, one of his biggest contributions as Indian captain was perfecting the fast bowling unit. Virat Kohli always backed the fast bowlers, so that the Indian team could perform better on foreign pitches. This was the reason that during his tenure, Indian fast bowlers took 591 wickets at an economy rate of just 3.

If we talk about Indian fast bowlers who took 100 or more wickets, then under the leadership of Virat Kohli, such pacers took 591 wickets at an average of 26. These include the wickets of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Under Virat’s leadership, Shami took 168 in 46 Tests, Ishant took 121 wickets in 43 matches, Umesh took 104 wickets in 37 matches and Bumrah took 103 wickets in 24 Tests. Perhaps this is the reason why Virat is counted among the greatest captains of the world.

On the other hand, if we talk about the performance of Virat Kohli in comparison to Sachin Tendulkar, then there is only a difference of 19-20 between the two. Since Virat has played only 99 Tests, in such a situation, Sachin Tendulkar discusses only the figures of 100 Test matches.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 8405 runs in his 100 Test matches at an average of 57.96. This included his 30 centuries and 33 half-centuries. There, Virat Kohli He has so far scored 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39. This includes his 27 centuries, 28 half-centuries.

Sachin scored 22 out of 30 centuries in the first innings and 8 in the second innings. Virat has scored 22 centuries out of 27 in the first innings and the remaining 5 in the second innings. Sachin He had scored 24 half-centuries out of 33 in the first innings and the remaining 9 in the second innings. Kohli has made 13 out of 28 in the first and 15 in the second innings.

Such is the record of Sachin and Virat in Test matches

test match Sachin’s performance Virat’s performance
01-10 577 runs/one century 703 runs/2 century
11-20 508 runs/3 century 532 runs / 2 centuries
21-30 878 runs/3 centuries 876 runs / 4 centuries
31-40 697 runs/3 century 751 runs/3 century
41-50 778/2 century 819/2 century
51-60 906 runs/4 century 973 runs / 4 centuries
61-70 1036 runs/5 century 1378 runs/6 centuries
71-80 1177 runs/4 century 755 runs/2 centuries
81-90 1038 runs/4 century 714 runs / 2 centuries
91-100 810 runs / 2 centuries 472 runs/no century


