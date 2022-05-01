Understaffed Portland police forced to shutter cold case unit, deal ‘devastating’ blow for families



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to reports, Portland police are closing its cold case division amid rising murder rates.

Fox 12 and The Oregonian reported that Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell was taking several detectives from other teams to the Humiside Division, including a Cold Case Squad supervisor.

In a recent email to department staff, Lavell said the current number of detectives in the 18 homicides is not sustainable with the amount of homicides the bureau is responding to in Oregon’s largest city.

San Diego police are investigating whether several people were injured in the shooting on Asylum Island

In addition to the sergeant supervising the Cold Case team, six other detectives across the bureau will be re-assigned to respond to active murder cases. This will create the details of the bureau’s third murder.

The chief says he wants to temporarily close the Cold Case team, and Lovel plans to re-employ the department “as our assets grow.”

KPTV reports that so far this year there have been 33 homicides in Portland, of which 31 were shootings.

Cold Case Unit Shut Down “Destructive” to one of Paul Crackler’s friends. The 19-year-old, also known as Paul Miller, was shot dead in 2014 in an unsolved murder case.

“It’s devastating for those who are affected,” Kemper Woodruff, a friend of the victim, told Fox 12K. “A mom who has nothing but a jersey to hug and say she loves every day.”

“It’s torture. What about this person’s future that they really couldn’t survive?” Woodroff added, responding to the news that the Cold Case team had been shut down. “What happens when it’s your best friend? What happens when it’s your kid and there’s no one to research?”

The Portland Police Bureau said there was an “extraordinarily busy evening significant incident” Friday to Saturday night with “asset pressures” when officers responded with five shots, three notable accidents and a stolen ambulance in a 12-hour period.

Officers responded to a call for people to shoot and throw objects from an overpass as they confronted a group of counter-protesters while driving a protest “caravan” through Portland.

According to the bureau, no victim was immediately identified in the incident as a group of 15 people started shouting and harassing the officers while they were conducting their investigation, according to the bureau.

As a result of the high call volume, the three prince was placed on high priority, meaning officers were only present on life safety calls. The Bureau acknowledged that many low priority calls did not receive a response.