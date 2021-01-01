Understand the logic of philosophy

The University of Edinburgh offers a wide range of online courses (MOOCs) in philosophy. To find out more, Poonam Jain spoke to university lecturer Dave Ward. Here are his excerpts: How can this philosophy course help a student? Philosophy enhances the ability to think. It explains how to reason. It gives you the unique ability to see the best and the worst in terms of a particular claim or situation. About one lakh candidates have registered for this course. I understand that so many students coming to the course only prove its popularity. Philosophy introduces us to many unanswered questions of life, the world and our place. This is a topic that everyone is interested in. Philosophy is not a popular option for today’s youth? Is this a change? Philosophy as an organized curriculum is considered boring, but there is also passion. I understand that MOOC is a course that gives people a variety of opportunities. MOOCs will prove to be a popular course of philosophy. What is the most important aspect of the curriculum? This course gives students the opportunity to understand online reading. In this, students can come online and solve their questions and queries. Can discuss. What are the benefits for those who complete the course? After completing the course, you can prove that you have knowledge of philosophy as well as time management. This will definitely benefit you.