Underworld don Dawood sis Haseena Parkar became rebellious after husband death

Such was the facility of Hasina that even a leaf couldn’t transfer with out her consent.

Who doesn’t know Dawood Ibrahim, the offender and most wished felony of Mumbai blasts? However considered one of Dawood’s sisters additionally made an enormous identify on the planet of crime. Dawood’s sister’s identify was Haseena Parkar, who got here to the world of crime after the death of her husband and got here to be often called ‘Woman Don’.

Far-off from crime at first: Born in 1959, Haseena Parkar was youthful than Dawood Ibrahim and was the seventh of ten siblings. Dawood began a D firm together with his brother Sabir Ibrahim, however saved the sisters away from his enterprise. In 1973, on the age of 14, Hasina married Ismail Ibrahim Parkar, a hotelier. However on 26 July 1992, Ismail was murdered by Arun Gawli’s henchmen.

Husband’s homicide made don: The homicide of husband Ismail hardened Hasina and she or he was now on Dawood’s help. Inside just a few days, Daud received his brother-in-law’s killers killed contained in the hospital. After this Hasina began dwelling in an house in Nagpada and began watching all of the work of Dawood.

Hasina turned godmother: Dawood Ibrahim didn’t like that his sister ought to do such work, however in just a few years Haseena Parkar had a distinct standing. Such was the dominance of Hasina in South Mumbai that individuals began calling her ‘godmother’.

These offenses included: Hasina had taken benefit of her brother Dawood’s identify, however now she herself was a part of a longtime mafia system. His major occupations had been ransom, extortion, hawala enterprise, taking abroad rights of movies, taking safety cash from cable merchants. Nonetheless, within the crime of so a few years, Hasina was booked solely as soon as on April 21, 2007 in reference to the Authorities Land Mission (Slum Redevelopment Authority).

Hasina’s household: Hasina was survived by two sons and two daughters named husband Ismail, Danish and Ali Shah. One in every of which received married in 2005. On the similar time, the elder son Danish died in a highway accident in 2006. Hasina used to look after all of the work alongside together with her youthful son Ali and household colleague Salim.

Was affected by this downside for the final time: Haseena Parkar was not in good situation in her final days. Earlier than her death, Hasina was affected by migraine issues, because of which she remained largely in mattress. However after an extended sickness, Hasina breathed her final on 6 April 2014. It was the month of Ramzan and Hasina was fasting when she was taken to the hospital because of chest ache. The medical report revealed that Hasina had suffered a coronary heart assault.

There was additionally a movie on Dawood’s sister Haseena, whose identify was ‘Haseena Parkar’. On this, actress Shraddha Kapoor performed the character of Haseena. The director of this movie was Apoorva Lakhia.