Underworld goon Faheem Macham dies: Underworld goon Faheem Macham dies in Pakistan due to coronavirus

Highlights Notorious goon Faheem Macham died in Pakistan due to corona

Faheem had fled to Dubai in 1995 after being granted bail.

David worked as a ransom for the gang, a former gangster

Mumbai

Faheem Ahmed Sharif, a notorious goon from Mumbai underworld, died on Friday in Pakistan due to corona infection. Faheem’s family, who live in South Mumbai, conducted his funeral at a local cemetery on Friday evening, attended by a handful of people. Faheem, a minor goon from Peru Lane in the Bhindi Bazaar area, made a name for himself in the underworld with his ransom racket.

Fahim was working as part of D-Company, a criminal syndicate run by fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, now in Karachi. A former colleague of Dawood, who lives in the UAE, said there was a time when Faheem used to call various Bollywood celebrities using Rafiq Bhai’s last name. This created panic in his heart, which immediately agreed to his demands.

Arrested in 1995, fled to Dubai on bail

After dropping out of school, Fahim soon comes close to little Shakeel, who is believed to be David’s right hand man. Faheem was arrested by the Mumbai police in 1995 on various serious charges including ransom, death threats, etc., but he managed to get bail from the court. He was recaptured from Mumbai International Airport the same year in an attempt to flee to Dubai, but Fahim was re-granted bail despite police objections. Taking advantage of his second bail, Fahim fled to Dubai. He somehow managed to stay out of the clutches of the Mumbai police for more than two decades.

