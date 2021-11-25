Undeterred by Channel’s Perils, Desperate Migrants Still Plan to Cross

CALLES, France – The lights on the opposite side of the English Channel were visible on Thursday, when Emmanuel Malbah, a shelter seeker who had been living in a makeshift camp on France’s north coast since last week, dreamed of crossing.

“I don’t believe I’m going to die,” he said. “I believe I will go to England.”

Only a narrow waterway separates Mr. Malbah, 16, and other migrants from their destination after a long journey across Europe from homes that have fled the Middle East and Africa. But the narrowness of the passage is deceptive, it became clear on Wednesday when at least 27 people were killed in a failed attempt to cross the channel.

Despite the deaths – the most devastating disaster involving migrants in Europe in recent years – Mr Malbah and others were still waiting for Thursday to get out of the jungle and rest on the beach in their own boats. .