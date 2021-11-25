Undeterred by Channel’s Perils, Desperate Migrants Still Plan to Cross
CALLES, France – The lights on the opposite side of the English Channel were visible on Thursday, when Emmanuel Malbah, a shelter seeker who had been living in a makeshift camp on France’s north coast since last week, dreamed of crossing.
“I don’t believe I’m going to die,” he said. “I believe I will go to England.”
Only a narrow waterway separates Mr. Malbah, 16, and other migrants from their destination after a long journey across Europe from homes that have fled the Middle East and Africa. But the narrowness of the passage is deceptive, it became clear on Wednesday when at least 27 people were killed in a failed attempt to cross the channel.
Despite the deaths – the most devastating disaster involving migrants in Europe in recent years – Mr Malbah and others were still waiting for Thursday to get out of the jungle and rest on the beach in their own boats. .
In recent months, the number of migrants entering the Channel has increased as authorities have entered other routes to England, especially by truck through tunnels under the Channel.
“This is a new Mediterranean,” said Mr Malbah, 16, who arrived in Calais a week earlier, to witness the 2015 migration crisis that shook Europe.
After leaving Liberia in West Africa a year ago, Mr Malbah himself embarked on a treacherous journey across the Mediterranean to Italy. On Thursday, he was speaking in a wooded area near the coast where dozens of other asylum seekers were taking shelter from the rain under blue tarps and trying to keep warm around the fire.
Inspired by the tragedy at sea the day before, French and British leaders vowed to take action on the channel’s migratory crossing separating their two countries, blaming the organized smuggling ring and blaming each other.
The deaths are a serious reminder of how little has changed in the five years since French authorities demolished a large refugee camp in Calais. Immigration rights groups and immigration experts say the two countries are still struggling to deal with migrants in the region by pursuing policies that pose an unnecessary threat to asylum seekers.
On Thursday, French authorities confirmed that the drowned included children and a pregnant woman, as staff tried to exhume the bodies in the cold and wind and identify the dead.
Two survivors, one from Iraq and one from Somalia, were found and taken to a French hospital, where they were being treated for severe hypothermia.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said authorities believe there were about 30 people on board the ship, which he likened to “a pond in your garden.”
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone on Wednesday and said they had agreed to step up efforts to prevent migrants from traveling on one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. Britain currently pays France to cover the cost of crossings restricted by surveillance and patrols.
Although both nations have accused each other of doing too little to curb crossings, many immigration experts and rights groups say the two sides share a responsibility: to make the situation of asylum seekers as difficult as possible, in their view, to deter them. Going to Europe.
“France is a subcontractor of Britain just as Turkey is in Europe,” said Francois Herron, an immigration expert at the Collège de France in Paris. “Why does France allow British police officers to stop immigration on French soil? Because we share the same ideology that these asylum seekers are undesirable. “
At the beginning of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015, the English Channel was seen as an impenetrable barrier, with its changing currents and unstable weather trying to cross too dangerously.
Many tried to get on the truck going into the tunnel under the channel. But now police regularly patrol the roads leading to the channel, and a 12-foot-high barbed-wire fence stretches for miles along several routes in the port of Calais. As a result, the number of migrants traveling on freight trucks has dropped dramatically.
Pierre Roques, co-ordinator of Auberge des Migrants, a non-profit group in Calais, said France’s northern coast had been “militarized” in recent years, adding that “the more security there, the more the smuggling network will develop, as migrants now cross on their own.” Can’t. “
Several Sudanese migrants queuing for food distribution outside Calais said police often patrolled their makeshift camps, sometimes beating them with electric batons. A report by Human Rights Watch, published in October, described the harassment of immigrants as “applied grief.”
Immigrant officials play cat-and-mouse game with the authorities.
Mr Malbah, a teenager from Liberia, described Tuesday’s crossing attempt as having to be canceled because the engine of the inflatable boat did not start. French police immediately arrived and smashed the boat, he said.
Didier Leschi, director of the French Office of Immigration and Integration, attributed the increase in channel crossings – sometimes up to 50 per night – to “a kind of mafia professionalism” of smugglers encouraging migrants to leave. Sea, priced from $ 1,100 to $ 2,800.
France needs “thousands of police officers,” he said, to keep an eye on the shores from which the migrants left.
Immigration rights groups say authorities have not done much to address the increase in boat crossings, other than cracking down.
Alan Ledagunel, president of a private rescue organization from Dunkirk, the city where most of the migrants died Wednesday, said his team has been involved in three times more sea rescue operations in recent months.
“We’ve been sounding the alarm for two years,” he said. “Since September, it hasn’t stopped.”
In a scathing report released last month, the National Assembly said the French government’s immigration policy had failed and violated migrants’ rights. According to the report, about 85 per cent of all the money spent by the French and British on tackling the migrant population on the French coast in 2020 was spent on security and only 15 per cent on health and other assistance.
This was evidence that the authorities were leaning towards a policy of tightening the situation in Calais as much as possible to deter others from coming, said the co-author of the report and Mr. Sonia Krimi, MP from Macron’s party, La Repubblica n March, said. .
“We’ve been doing this for 30 years, and it’s not working,” Ms. Krimi said. “Immigration exists, exists, and will always exist.”
But the politically explosive nature of immigration, especially five months before the French presidential election, makes it difficult to think of new approaches, Ms. Cremy said. Her report – which recommended improving the housing and working conditions of migrants as well as facilitating asylum applications – was also criticized by members of her own party.
In Calais, the frustration of immigrants hoping to move to Britain is growing.
Sassad Amian, 25, a migrant from South Sudan, said he was hoping for a truck heading for the Channel Tunnel.
Mr Amien, a graduate in architecture, said it was his dream to go to England, which he described as “a strong country, well-educated and where English is spoken.”
Mr Amiyan said he had fled the war in South Sudan four years ago and had crossed the Mediterranean to Italy after stopping in Egypt and Libya, where there was a shortage of food and water.
When trucks go through a roundabout on the way to the Channel Tunnel, there is a moment – just a few seconds – when a person can try to slide into the smoke and find a hiding place, Mr. Amien said. Many have lost their legs and some have died while trying, say migrants.
But, having done so far, Mr Amian said he was not afraid.
“Death,” he said, “is nothing new in this life.”
Continuous meheut Report from Calais, and Norimitsu Onishi From Paris. Aurelian Breeden And Leontine Gallois Contributed to the report in Paris.
#Undeterred #Channels #Perils #Desperate #Migrants #Plan #Cross
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.