‘Undine,’ ‘My Zoe’ and more offbeat streaming gems

Writer and director Nicole Beckwith opens her character-driven comedy-drama with given credits in a white Windsor font—unmistakable as Woody Allen’s go-to title font. It sounds like a bold, even mis-advised choice, but it is an objective reference; The flaws in Allen’s cinematic worldview are discussed later in the film, which can be read as a feature-length rebuke to the ubiquity of the May–December romance in that director’s work. Here the relationship between a would-be single dad (Ed Helms) and his gestational surrogate (Patty Harrison) is more nuanced than that, though awkwardness during pregnancy gives way to affection and even love. Beckwith Dares suggests that such sentiment can exist outside the realm of romance, and scene after scene lands with sensitivity and depth, without sacrificing any laughs along the way. Hales has his best film work ever, and Harrison is a real find.