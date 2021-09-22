‘Undine,’ ‘My Zoe’ and more offbeat streaming gems
This month’s off-the-radar recommendations include a trio of terrifying (but modest) indies from earlier this year, plus a thoughtful biblical drama, a wild slasher musical (yes, you read that right) and a documentary called “Summer “Soul to fill”-the hole in your heart.
‘Together Together’ (2021)
Stream it on Hulu.
Writer and director Nicole Beckwith opens her character-driven comedy-drama with given credits in a white Windsor font—unmistakable as Woody Allen’s go-to title font. It sounds like a bold, even mis-advised choice, but it is an objective reference; The flaws in Allen’s cinematic worldview are discussed later in the film, which can be read as a feature-length rebuke to the ubiquity of the May–December romance in that director’s work. Here the relationship between a would-be single dad (Ed Helms) and his gestational surrogate (Patty Harrison) is more nuanced than that, though awkwardness during pregnancy gives way to affection and even love. Beckwith Dares suggests that such sentiment can exist outside the realm of romance, and scene after scene lands with sensitivity and depth, without sacrificing any laughs along the way. Hales has his best film work ever, and Harrison is a real find.
Julie Delpy writes, directs, and stars in this gentle family drama with an unexpected dose of science fiction. Delpy’s Isabelle is a scientist and new single mom struggling to navigate through a mine of struggles and emotions associated with her recent divorce; Both parents want what is best for their daughter, but there are very different ways to achieve it. What begins as a 21st-century crackdown on “Kramer vs. Kramer” turns into more serious territory when younger Zoe (Sophia Ally) is struck by tragedy, leaving Isabelle with her vast scientific knowledge — and Willingness to experiment is prompted to call upon. Delpy writes about parenthood from the inside out, capturing its fears and projections with a vibrancy that borders on emotional toughness. But her gift for dialogue and mood is what makes “My Zoe” ultimately a rewarding experience.
‘Undine’ (2021)
Stream it on Hulu.
Christian Petzold’s latest breakup begins in the middle, with standard explanations and platitudes, until the receiving lady Undine (Paula Beer) says something you don’t usually hear in such conversations: “If you tell me Leave, I’ll have to kill you. You know that!” This is no ordinary romance, obviously; According to her name, Andrin is a water nymph, and according to legend, when a man betrays her, she must kill him and return to the sea. But she faces another, immediate romance, with a kindred deep-sea diver (Franz Rogovsky), and complications. Petzold delves into the realm of magical realism, but with an emphasis on realism; “Undine” is first and foremost a romantic drama, with compelling intimacy and chemistry being its major front and center, and mostly well-crafted flourishes of fiction.
Like “Ophelia” from last month’s column, Garth Davis’ biblical drama “Mary Magdalene” places a woman at the center of a familiar story, while simultaneously retelling it for a modern audience. Rooney Mara is quietly brilliant as the title character, she has great faith and fear in her soulful eyes, and Joaquin Phoenix is a surprisingly effective Jesus of Nazareth, who uses his naturalistic approach to emphasize Jesus’ humanity and charisma. is using. Davis and screenwriters, Helen Edmondson and Philip Goslett, revisit the expected highlights—the setting of Lazarus, the conflict with the Money Changers, the Crucifixion, the Resurrection—but never present them as a tableau or a pageant. Like Scorsese’s “Last Temptation of Christ” (an obvious stylistic influence), these scenes have an urgency and urgency to them, as if they were being staged for the first time.
“Looking for a Friend for the End of the World” (2012)
Stream it on HBO Max.
The true end of the world of late—floods, fires, a mutating plague—might make this apocalyptic romantic comedy a little too close to home. On the other hand, its underlying message of succumbing to the madness, and making the best use of the time you have left, sounds overly welcome. Steve Carell is at his sad-sack best as an average man whose wife left him Second It becomes clear that the end is near; Keira Knightley is charming as a neighbor who accompanies her on an urgent road trip. Writer and director Lorraine Scafaria, later praised for “Hustlers”, makes an assured debut, orchestrating a top-notch ensemble with skill, and creating wildly funny comedic situations that underlie the crumbling reality of the story. Stay anchored in.
‘All Good Things’ (2010)
Stream it on Amazon.
Those who eagerly followed the twists and turns of the true crime documentary series “The Jinx” should look for an earlier dramatization of its events from “Jinx” director Andrew Jarecki. Ryan Gosling stars as David Marks – a fictionalized version of Robert Durst – who gives up his life of privilege to be with his wife, Katie (Kirsten Dunst), only to become a suspect in her disappearance, with As well as an increasingly bizarre series of unsolved murders, Gosling is given a difficult task, finding humanity in an impenetrable character who may or may not be a killer; And Dunst makes a good match, explaining how this honest woman can see that humanity—and the price she paid for it.
‘Disobedience’ (2018)
Stream it on Hulu.
Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams star as members of a strict Orthodox Jewish community whose shared past forcefully returns in this powerful drama from director Sebastian Lelio (adapting Naomi Alderman’s novel). Isolated from the community, Ronit (Weiss) returns after the death of his father and resumes his romance with Astie (McAdams), who has suppressed his desires and entered into a loveless marriage. Lelio approaches the material matter factually, refusing to either sensationalize or make the relationship asexual; This is a rare mainstream depiction of same-sex attraction that treats both emotional and physical attraction on an equal footing.
‘Like Crazy’ (2011)
Stream it on Netflix.
Youth romances are dramatized so often in popular culture that another tale of lost love hardly seems remarkable — but few are presented with the kind of lived-in experience that director Drake Doremus would have been able to do with this. Sundance brings in the hit. Anton Yelchin stars as Jacob, who falls for British foreign exchange student Anna (Felicity Jones) and has to deal with the geographical and emotional difficulties of a long-distance relationship. Doremus and his co-writer Ben York Jones wrote only an outline, working to improvise the dialogue with their actors, creating intimacy and authenticity even in their offhand exchanges. Yelchin and Jones express their longing and frustration vividly, while a pre-fame Jennifer Lawrence shines as a potential complication for Jacob.
“Stage Freight” (2014)
Stream it on Amazon.
Throwback horror fans will delight in this cheerful mash-up of “The Phantom of the Paradise” and “Friday the 13th,” in which a summer musical theater camp’s production of a “Phantom of the Opera” rip-off interrupts its pioneering The woman’s troubled past, and the return of the bloodthirsty killer who murdered her mother. Writer and director Jerome Sable both embraced and dispatched the conventions of gothic horror and slasher films, while staging the music within the film (and casting Meat Loaf in a supporting role in “Rocky’s Horror Picture Show”. “make sure the echoes of ). Keep an eye out for “Shit’s Creek” star Daniel Levy in a cameo role.
‘Wealth. Spirit’ (2020)
Stream it on HBO Max.
If “Summer of Soul” has piqued your appetite for archaeological explorations of forgotten pop culture artifacts, this energetic documentary makes a fine companion piece. It relates to “Soul!,” a variety and talk program produced for public television from 1968 to 1973—one of the first such programs produced by Black talent aimed at Black audiences. As such, it featured an astonishing array of music stars including Stevie Wonder, Al Green and Earth, Wind and Fire (whose awe-inspiring performances have been cited), as well as prominent black writers, intellectuals and activists. The show was the brainchild of Alice Heislip, who produced and hosted it; “Mr. Spirit!” Written and co-directed by Alice’s niece, Melissa Hazlip, captures the show’s history with a mix of cultural awareness and family pride.
