‘UNDOUBTEDLY SAVED LIVES’: North Carolina trooper uses his own car to stop suspected drunk driver



A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is being credited with saving a life by putting his life on the line to prevent a suspected drunk driver from entering an interstate misdirection.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Trooper Cody Thao used his own patrol car as a barrier to stop the driver who increased the speed of the exit ramp in the wrong direction. The dramatic accident was captured on dashcam video.

Police said that on the morning of April 8, Trooper Thao was called in to assist in an operation. As soon as the troops arrived, the pursuit moved to the I-40 Eastbound ramp on Rock Quarry Road in Wake County. The suspect started driving in the wrong direction on the ramp.

The video shows Trooper Thao deliberately driving his own car in the direction of the suspected drunk driver to prevent him from entering the interstate in the wrong way. Surprisingly, the army was not injured.

Col. Freddie L. Johnson Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, said, “I can’t be proud of the quick decision to stop Trp. Thao and his misguided driver. His actions undoubtedly saved lives.” The statement said, “Representing the life-saving work that our members do every day, they are willing to take risks. Putting others before themselves is not just a matter of law enforcement, it is a reality of what we do for the betterment of the communities.”

Trooper Thao told Fox 12 that he did not even think about how he could be seriously injured.

“Once I saw the car, I decided to stop right there,” Thao said. “This is exactly what we have agreed to do.”

He added, “All the credit goes to the other soldiers who inspire me every day, especially here in Wake County.”

Thao has been with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for less than a year.

“Before, I was actually working on a tractor supply,” he said. “I have no previous experience in law enforcement. I have always had the heart of a servant and I have always wanted to help people.”

The suspect, Joshua Ray Vive, 26, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.