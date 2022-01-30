Unemployment is increasing continuously for four years: Priyanka Gandhi’s taunt – spying of citizens is the priority of the BJP government

According to CMIE, India’s unemployment rate reached a four-month high in December 2021. This has come to light from the data released by the Central for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in the first week of January.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has strongly attacked the Modi-Yogi government. He said, the priority of the government should be to bring jobs for the youth, but the priority of the BJP government is spying of citizens. Priyanka Gandhi said that the country does not need a youth agenda but a roadmap for employment.

Priyanka Gandhi said that anger among the youth is justified when there is no employment. Attacking the BJP government, he said that political parties know that if you remain unemployed, you will be swept away. Political parties benefit by keeping the youth unemployed. Public will not benefit from casteist politics. You will not get employment.

Unemployment rate at four-month high

According to CMIE, India’s unemployment rate reached a four-month high in December 2021. This has come to light from the data released by the Central for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in the first week of January. The unemployment rate rose to 7.9 percent in December. It was 7 per cent in November. This is the highest figure since August’s 8.3 per cent. The data says that the urban unemployment rate rose to 9.3 per cent in December. It was 8.2 per cent in the previous month. The rural unemployment rate also increased from 6.4 to 7.3 percent.

According to the data, if we talk about 2017 between September-December, then the number of youth unemployed in the country was 1.77 crore. During the period of lockdown, this number stood at 2.93 crore during May-August 2020. But as of today, 3.03 crore youth are unemployed in the country. These are young people who are looking for work. There are also 1.24 crore youths who want to work but are tired and have sat at home. Including these, the total number of youth unemployed is 4.27 crore.

American newspaper made this allegation

The ‘New York Times’ news claimed that India had signed a defense deal worth USD 2 billion with Israel in 2017. Pegasus spyware was purchased under this agreement. Controversy arose after this claim. The opposition has alleged that the government is indulging in illegal espionage. This is treason. The New York Times reported in a report titled ‘The Battle for the World’s Most Powerful Cyberweapon’ that the Israeli company NSO was selling this spy software around the world.

The priority of the government should be jobs for the youth, but the priority of the BJP government is spying of citizens. The country needs a youth agenda, the country needs a roadmap for employment for the youth. pic.twitter.com/EVQZ3tlO15 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2022

However, only last year, a controversy arose over the fact that the Indian government was spying on people using Pegasus. On October 27, the Supreme Court, while setting up a three-member independent expert committee to probe the matter, said the government could not shy away from questions every time it posed a threat to national security.

Petition again in Supreme Court

A new petition has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the Pegasus case. An appeal has been made that the court, taking cognizance of the news of ‘New York Times’, order an inquiry into the India-Israel defense deal in 2017. Advocate ML Sharma has filed this petition. It added that the deal had not received Parliament’s approval. Therefore, it should be canceled and the money should be recovered. He has appealed to the apex court to register a case and investigate the misappropriation of funds with the purchase of Pegasus spyware.