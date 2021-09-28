Unemployment reached its peak in Pakistan, more than 1.5 million applications on one post of a peon, people said on social media, look at your condition…

Imran Khan, who became the Prime Minister of Pakistan by promising to create a new Pakistan, seems to be a complete failure in his tenure. The latest situation in Pakistan is such that unemployment has reached its peak there. You can guess this from the fact that more than 15 lakh people applied for one post of peon in the High Court. People are also giving their feedback regarding this on social media.

If we look at the data of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), the unemployment rate in Pakistan has reached 16 percent. This figure is in stark contrast to the Imran Khan-led government’s claim of 6.5 per cent.

Regarding this, Gautam Dantani (@GautamDantani14) wrote on Twitter that, “Unfortunate: Unemployment rate at the highest level in Pakistan, 1.5 million applications for one post of peon!”

At the same time, some people talked about paying attention to the condition of unemployment in India. A user named Nikhil (@nikhilja45) wrote that, “Look at India, before looking at Pakistan, look at the unemployment of your country, where even if the municipal sanitation workers are recruited, then they also have graduate, diploma, post graduate, ones. Happens too.”

At the same time, Aman (@amandwi39776875) wrote that, “Leave Pakistan sir, because in your country everyone is doing employment and jobs, the situation is very good, take a look here as well.”

According to reports, recruitment was done for a post for a peon in the High Court of Pakistan. In which more than 15 lakh people applied. Alam was that there were many people who have MPhil degree. PIDE said on the increasing rate of unemployment in Pakistan that, at present, 24 percent of the people in Pakistan, who are educated, unemployed, do not have work. While briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development, PIDE said that 40 per cent of educated women (below graduate or undergraduate) were also unemployed in Pakistan.

PIDE officials said that no research of any kind is being done at the government level, all the studies were done from abroad. The committee said that many research institutes are running in the country, but the objectives of those research are not being fulfilled.

Let us tell you that in the first year of the Tehreek-e-Insaf coming to power in Pakistan, there was an increase in unemployment among both men and women. While the male unemployment rate was 5.1 percent and increased to 5.9 percent, the female unemployment rate increased from 8.3 percent to 10 percent.