UNESCO calls for preservation of education progress in Afghanistan

PARIS, Sept 10 (AP) – UNESCO warned on Friday that access to education, especially for girls and women, was under threat after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

According to a new report from the United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), school attendance has increased since the US-led military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the Taliban. Multiplied several times. Afghanistan’s female literacy rate has doubled.

The UNESCO report says that in 2001 there were no girls in primary school, while in 2018 their number dropped to 2.5 million. The number of girls in primary schools in Afghanistan is now 40 percent.

“There is an urgent need to preserve the progress made in education in Afghanistan,” said Audrey Azule, Director-General of UNESCO.

According to the report, half of the cost of education in Afghanistan depends on foreign grants. Now that the Taliban have come to power, this could be reduced.

UNESCO has expressed fears that the Taliban will ban co-education and men from teaching women.

AP Zoheb Subhash

Subhash