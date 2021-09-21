Uneven global vaccination threatens economic rebound, OECD warns

China, the world’s second-largest economy, was projected to grow 8.5 percent this year, before slowing to 5.8 percent in 2022. Asked about the impact from the potential collapse of debt-ridden property giant Evergrande, Ms Boone said the agency was hopeful that China would deal with any repercussions.

And despite the dreadful outbreak of the delta variant in India earlier this year, the economy was expected to remain on track with a massive 9.7 per cent growth, before cooling off to 7.9 per cent next year.

Conversely, countries with low vaccination rates lag behind others sharply, the organization said. In Indonesia, which has vaccinated just 16 percent of the population, the economy was expected to grow by 3.7 percent, one of the slowest rates among OECD countries. Russia, with an immunization rate of about 30 percent, will grow at a slower than expected rate of 2.7 percent.

But strong numbers within the richest economies compounded the problems, with people disproportionately benefiting.

Growth in the United States returned to pre-pandemic levels, but employment remains lower than before economic sanctions. In Europe, which deployed billions to save its businesses and workers from massive unemployment and bankruptcies at the peak of the crisis, employment has been largely preserved.

The virus and lagging vaccination rates continue to throw a wrench in the smooth functioning of the global economy, crippling supply chains, the OECD said.

“There are parts that have not left factories in countries with virus outbreaks,” Ms Boone said. As a result, many companies are running out of inventory and slowing production, which in turn is pushing prices higher for a range of goods, but the surge should subside once supply chain bottlenecks are removed.

If vaccination programs accelerate, inflation will fall sharply from current alarming levels.

“If we continue to vaccinate and adapt better to live with the virus, then supplies will start to normalize and this pressure will ease,” Ms Boone said. “But for that we have to vaccinate more people.”