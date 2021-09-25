Uniform Education Code: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to implement a uniform education code across the country. Gurukuls and Vedic schools are allowed to open and run just as Muslims are allowed to open madrassas and Christians are allowed to open missionary schools

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to implement a uniform education code across the country. The petition filed in the apex court said that a directive should be issued to the central government that Hindus should be allowed to open and run gurukula and Vedic schools just as Muslims are allowed to open madrassas and Christians. Missionary schools are allowed to open. Gurukul and Vedic schools like Madrasa and Missionary School have been requested to be recognized.Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay has filed an application in the Supreme Court against the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India. In the application filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the petitioner said that everyone should have equal right to open and run an educational institution.

If the owner says he has to vacate, the caretaker cannot claim the property, a major Supreme Court decision

The petition filed by the petitioner states that Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Jews and Baha’is have the right to preserve their language, culture and script. They have got this right like Muslims, Christians. This right cannot be diminished or discriminated against by the state.

The petitioner contends that under Article 2, all citizens of the country have the right to preserve their language, culture and script. At the same time, under Article 30, minorities have the right to open and run educational institutions.

According to the petitioner, section 30 should be read only under the right to equality enshrined in the Constitution and under the right to equality before the law. Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jews and Baha’is should also have the right to open and run educational institutions. The state cannot discriminate in it and the state cannot reduce this right.

Reservation for EWS category in NEET after SC’s approval … High Court’s comment rejected

According to the petitioner, the purpose of Articles 2 and 30 is not to deprive the majority of them from opening and running their educational institutions. Everyone has an equal right to preserve their language, script and culture. Giving only minorities the right to open and run educational institutions is against the principle of secularism in the country. In such a situation, the Center should be directed to implement a uniform education code.

Right to open and operate educational institutions

The petition filed in the Supreme Court appeals that all the fundamental rights contained in Section 29 should be granted to all citizens and should be seen in the light of Sections 14, 15 and 19. It should also be pointed out that Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jews and Baha’is also have the right to preserve their language, culture and script, as Muslims, Christians and Zoroastrians love.

The state cannot reduce this right for Hindus and cannot discriminate. Article 30 should be seen under the right to equality, equal rights under law and the right to expression.

Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Baha’is and Jews should have the right to establish and run educational institutions like Muslims, Parsis and Christians, and that right should not be diminished by the state and there should be a uniform education code. Must be implemented.