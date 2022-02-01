Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman did not give income tax relief but done these announcements on NPS and ITR, Read all in Hindi – Union There is no relief in income tax in Budget 2022, but know these announcements related to NPS and ITR

Meanwhile, Income Tax Expert Satyendar Jain told news agency ‘PTI’, “Amidst the Corona epidemic, the common man was expecting that the Finance Minister would limit the standard deduction (standard deduction) to Rs 1 lakh, so that amid the epidemic Cash will increase in their hands.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1. Those who had hoped for relief in income tax, they were only disappointed. The income tax slab was kept the same and no relief was given. within budget Have a look at the announcement of the Finance Minister related to Direct Tax:

If you forget to mention any taxable income while filing your Income Tax Return or ITR, you will get the opportunity to file an ‘Updated Return’ by paying additional tax for two years. Now if the department detects any such mistake, then after that the taxpayers have to go through a very long process. The 18 per cent tax collected from cooperative societies has now been reduced to 15 per cent, equivalent to the corporate tax collected from companies. Surcharge to be collected from cooperative societies has also been reduced from 12 to 7 per cent. This benefit will be given to those whose income is more than one crore and within 10 crore rupees. In the National Pension System (NPS) Tier-1, the central government contributes 14 percent of the salary of its employees. While calculating the income of the employees, the central government does not add this amount. In the case of state government employees, this deduction is 10 percent. Now the tax deduction limit for them has also been reduced to 14 percent.

4. Income from Virtual Digital Assets (Cryptocurrencies etc.) will attract 30 percent tax. Along with this, one percent TDS will also be deducted on the payment transfer related to it.