Union education minister Ramesh pokhriyal nishank launch nipun bharat program this is highlight of campaign

NIPUN Bharat: Nipun Bharat is a national initiative for proficiency in reading and writing with comprehension and numbers. It is a five tier programme. It will be implemented across the country at the national, state, district, block and school levels.

NIPUN Bharat: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today launched the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) in a virtual way as per the schedule. Several participants objected to the officials speaking in Hindi during the digital launch of Nipun Bharat. The participants who raised objections appealed to the authorities to speak in English. After this, the government played a video program in English giving information about the Nipun Bharat policy.

Read More: SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result: SRMJEEE Phase 2 result may come today, check from srmist.edu.in

Because of this there was opposition to speaking in Hindi

Nipun Bharat (NIPUN Bharat) program is called National Education Policy 2020 ( NEP 2020 ) to be implemented across the country. Therefore, officials from non-Hindi speaking states were also involved in the program. This is the reason why some participants from non-Hindi speaking states requested government officials to speak in English when officials started speaking in Hindi. Some participants requested officials to speak in English at least three times during the live event.

Purpose of nationwide campaign

NIPUN Bharat is a nationwide policy aimed at strengthening the foundation skills of students in youth classes. The 10th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) found that only one-fourth of Class 3 students are able to read Class 2 level text fluently. Less than half of Class 5 students were able to do so. Nipun initiative aims to strengthen the basic skills of writing, reading and mathematical ability in the students. It is being considered as a better program in the direction of universal education. Earlier, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, it was said that the objective of the Nipun Bharat program is to provide an accessible environment for basic education and numerical knowledge so that by the end of the year 2026-27, every child of class III is reading, writing and writing. and gain the competitiveness required to learn numerical content.

What is Nipun Nipun India Program

National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading Comprehension and Numbers ( National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy – NIPUN ) aims to develop writing, reading and arithmetic comprehension in children up to Class III by the end of the year 2026-27. Nipun Bharat program is being considered as an important campaign under the National Education Policy 2020. This program will be implemented across the country in five phases by the Department of School Education. These five phases are- Nation, State, District, Block and School. This program will be run under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in all the states and union territories. This program is one of the efforts taken towards implementing the new National Education Policy 2020.

Read More: CA July Exam 2021: CA Final and Inter exams from tomorrow, candidates have to keep these rules in mind

Web Title: Union Education Minister Ramesh pokhriyal Nishank Launch Nipun Bharat Program