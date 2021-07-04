union education minister to launch nipun bharat program tomorrow

The NIPUN India campaign will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy at the national level. For this a five-tier implementation mechanism will also be set up at the Centre, State, District, Block and School levels.

New Delhi. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tomorrow i.e. on July 5, National Initiative for reading comprehension and number proficiency among children up to class III ( National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy – NIPUN ) will start. Will do Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is centrally sponsored. It will be implemented through the Department of School Education and Literacy. A short video on Nipun Bharat, anthem and implementation guidelines will also be released during the program launch. It aims to develop writing, reading and arithmetic comprehension in children.

Important steps towards implementation of NEP 2020

In the information released by the Ministry of Education, it has been told that the objective of NIPUN is to develop fundamental understanding in terms of literacy and numeracy among children of class III by 2026-27. That is, to prepare the children up to class 3 to achieve the desired ability in reading, writing and arithmetic. The vision of Nipun Bharat Mission is to create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of basic literacy and numeracy. So that every child attains the desired learning ability in reading, writing and arithmetic by the end of Grade 3 by 2026-27. The launch of NIPUN India, to be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy, is one of a series of preparations to implement the National Education Policy 2020.

Senior officers will be involved in the virtual program

Senior officials of the Department of School Education of the States and Union Territories, senior officials of the department and heads of institutions will also participate in the virtual program of the Ministry of Education on July 5. Among a series of measures taken for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 NIPUN Launch of India is an important step released by the Department of School Education and Literacy on 29th July 2020.

