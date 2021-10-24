Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave his mobile number to the citizen living on the Pak border, said – call whenever necessary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the number of a citizen living on the Pakistan border during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Shah also gave him his mobile number. He told the person living in Maqwal border of Jammu to call whenever necessary.

Some people also took a jibe at Shah on social media. One user wrote – Give your number to the farmers too. One said – everything is to get media footage, then one user wrote – Strongest Home Minister ever. I place Amit Shah ji above Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who removed Article 370 and is building Ram Mandir. Worked firmly during law and order and CAA, thank you very much the country will never forget you.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid obeisance at the Digiana Gurdwara here and prayed for peace and prosperity. Shah reached the gurdwara in the afternoon after addressing a public meeting and was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The Home Minister inaugurated a research center on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He also laid the foundation stone of Phase III work of the Center at Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu.

#WATCH | J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes the contact number of a local resident of Makwal border in Jammu, shares his own and tells him that the man can contact him whenever he needs. The Home Minister visited the forward areas of Makwal border today. pic.twitter.com/KJnI9zEsSD — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Why not meeting Farmers??? you can give contact number to them too. — Vishwanth V. Jeyaraj (@VishwanthVJeya2) October 24, 2021

He said that this is the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi and the land of Prem Nath Dogra. This is the land of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s struggles. We will not allow peace in Jammu and Kashmir to be disturbed. This is Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was abolished and it was bifurcated into two union territories.

One terrorist killed, three security personnel injured

Militants on Sunday opened fire on a joint search party of Army and Police in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, killing a Pakistani terrorist arrested by security forces and injuring three security personnel. There were reports of heavy firing and explosions from Bhatta Durriya forest in Mendhar, officials said. Along with Mendhar, a massive search operation is being conducted to nab the terrorists in Thanamandi in Rajouri district and in the forests near Surankote in Poonch.