union home minister Amit Shah in varanasi said If Veer Savarkar had not been there we would have been speaking English

On Saturday, the first All India Official Language Conference was organized in Varanasi by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs to commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the two-day long Official Language Conference. During this, he said that if Veer Savarkar had not been there, we would have been speaking English only. During this, he also counted many words.

In the program organized in Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Veer Savarkar is known in this country due to many works. He has worldwide acceptance. But it will be less in your mind that Veer Savarkar did a great job for Swabhasha and Rajbhasha. Hindi dictionary was created. At the same time, he said that I know of many such words which if Savarkar was not there, we would have been using English words only.

During this, while counting the words, he said that there was no Hindi word of the director coming in the film. For that he gave the word director. Art direction was given the term art direction. He gave many such words and tried to make Hindi prosperous. Similarly, the time has come to make it flexible.

In the Official Language Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that when 100 years of independence are completed, our official language and all regional languages ​​should dominate so that no foreign language can stand in front of us. He also said that I come from Gujarat and my language is Gujarati but I give equal importance to Hindi as I give to Gujarati. At the same time, he also said that I want to say with pride that today there is not a single file in the Ministry of Home Affairs which is written or read in English.

Apart from this, Amit Shah said that the most spoken script languages ​​in the world are in his country. We have to take those languages ​​forward. The more powerful and rich the language, the more the culture and civilization will also be wide and strong. So never be ashamed of your attachment to your language and its use. It is a matter of pride. At the same time, he said that we have completely accepted the official language and many of our other departments are moving in this direction.