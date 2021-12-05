union home minister amit shah will talk to farmers to end ongoing protest skm announced five member panel

Even after the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, the protesting farmer MSP’s legal guarantee, compensation to the families of the farmers who were martyred during the agitation, withdrawal of the cases filed against the farmers and the dismissal of the accused’s father and Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. are stuck.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will now hold talks with the protesting farmers to end the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Delhi border. A committee of five farmer leaders has been formed to hold talks with the government. Also, after a meeting between farmers’ organizations on the Singhu border on Saturday, it was decided that the agitation would continue on other demands including MSP.

A committee of five people has been formed by the United Kisan Morcha to talk to the government regarding the MSP and other issues. The names of Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Yudhveer Singh, Shivkumar Kakka and Ashok Dhawale are included in this. Yudhveer Singh, a member of the five-member committee, while talking to the news channel NDTV said that Amit Shah called us last night and said that all three agricultural laws have been withdrawn. The government is also ready to find a solution to the ongoing agitation.

Apart from this, Yudhveer Singh said that he wanted a committee for talks, so we have formed a committee. He also said that the meeting between the government and farmers leaders on December 7 will be discussed. If there is any positive result from this then farmers can go to their homes. At the same time Yogendra Yadav, who is involved in the United Kisan Morcha, also said that positive signals have been received from the government, so a big decision can be taken on December 7.

After the meeting between the farmer leaders on Saturday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the 5-member committee of United Kisan Morcha will talk to the central government. A committee will also be formed to talk to the state governments. Whatever talks will happen between the committee and the government, it will be told in the meeting of the United Kisan Morcha.

