Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said about Hema Malini in the first Kashi Mahotsav not a dream girl but Durga should be called

Thakur said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the Kashi-Viswanath corridor to the world without any “litigation” and “fighting” and has worked to save and advance Indian culture. Thakur said, “People are coming to Kashi to see Baba Vishwanath Corridor and Kashi Dham. that is excellent.”

Film actress and MP Hema Malini presented dance dramas on Shiva Vivah, Ganga Nritya, Parvati Swaroop and Mahishasur Vadh at the first Kashi Film Festival organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Government of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Enchanted by the mantra for two hours, the Banaras saw Hema Malini’s program. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that people used to call Hema Malini “Dream Girl” but from now on she should be known as “Durga”.

It was a trip down memory lane for Hema Malini. Actress-turned-MP Hema Malini, who made her acting debut at the age of 16, told the stage after the performance that Varanasi has become so important today that there is no ticket to come here.

He said: “No lawsuit, no quarrel; I think that after waiting 250 years, after waiting 250 years, once again we have to move forward, our culture says, Bada-Jeevan. “

Thakur reiterated the Prime Minister’s slogan “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi” and said that the government has not only saved the heritage of the country but also added new dimensions of development. Thakur said that in the past few days, since the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, several events have been organized here, and this is “just the beginning – tourism will increase in the years to come.”

The three-day Kashi Film Festival is being organized by the Film Bandhu of the UP Government and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The festival started on Monday. Thakur, who was the chief guest on the second day of the program, said that the Center would take every step to encourage the film industry in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. “We will make India the content subcontinent of the world,” Thakur said.