Union Minister Ajay Mishra Tenis son got bail then Swara Bhaskar mentioned Umar Khalid See how people started commenting

Recently, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, got bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. On getting bail, Swara Bhaskar has made a tweet, due to which she is getting trolled a lot on social media.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra got bail after about 5 months in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. While the farmers’ organizations have expressed objection to his bail and said to appeal again, at the same time, the reaction of the people is also coming on social media. In which actress Swara Bhaskar is also involved.

Swara Bhaskar, while sharing a news related to the Allahabad High Court granting bail to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, wrote, ‘Siddiq Kappan … Umar Khalid … is somewhere else’.

After this tweet of Swara Bhaskar, all the users started slamming her and started trolling. Retweeting Swara’s tweet, a user named Kamal Mutdeja wrote, ‘Means you are pointing fingers at the justice system running on the constitution written by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’. Another user named Pankaj has written, ‘You all trust the court only when the decision is of your choice. Selective faith in the Constitution and its institutions.

At the same time, a user named Rinku said, ‘If the boy belongs to Shahrukh Khan, then it is his right to get bail. If the boy belongs to a BJP leader, how did he get bail. No need to even run a case. Just hang him. This is how the ecosystem works. On the other hand, a user named Manoj Singh said, ‘You should have spent on their lawyers, because there is a legal system in this country. Please follow all the guidelines’.

Along with this, senior journalist and filmmaker Vinod Kapri has also tweeted and wrote, ‘Modi’s minister’s son, who crushed farmers, has got bail, but journalist Siddiqui Kappan, who is going to cover Hathras gang rape, is in jail for a year’.

On the other hand, writer Jairaj Singh has written in the tweet car ‘Two India. Where Ashish Mishra got bail, Umar Khalid did not. On the other hand, a user named Somnath asked Swara Bhaskar, ‘Why can’t you talk about getting bail for Shahrukh’s son?

Let us tell you, on October 3 last year, there was violence in Tikunia area of ​​the district. Four farmers and eight people were killed in this violence. After which a case of murder was registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and about 15-20 people with him in this case. Ashish was arrested on October 9.

It is worth noting that in this incident, the jeep ran over the people in the crowd, due to which four farmers were killed. After this, two BJP supporters, an SUV driver and a journalist were also killed in the violence that broke out during that time.