Union Minister arrives at the house of a living soldier: Instead of being martyred, Union Minister Narayan Swamy arrives at the house of a living soldier to pay homage

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy on Thursday reached the house of a living soldier instead of a martyred soldier to pay his respects. He also announced government jobs and land for the families of the soldiers. This was due to misinformation given by local leaders. Narayanaswamy, who recently became a minister in the Narendra Modi government, was in Gadag district as part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

According to BJP sources, the house was taken to the house of Union Minister Jawan Ravikumar Kattimani, who is currently stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, instead of Basavaraj Hiremath, who lost his life in Pune a year ago. He was to visit the families of the slain soldiers and console them. Narayanswamy MP Mulkumar reached Mulgund area with Udasi, where he was taken to Kattimani’s residence. The soldier’s family was shocked to see this.

The announcement of jobs and land came as a shock

He was shocked when the minister announced a government job and land for a family member of the soldier. Later, a local BJP activist made a video call to Kattimani and called him to the minister. Sources said that when Narayanaswamy came to know about his mistake, he praised the jawan for handling the situation and honored his family.

Martyr’s mother says- ‘No one came to our house, my son wants back’

Union ministers later lashed out at local BJP leaders for the unrest. However, later the minister did not go to the house of martyr Jawan Hiremath. His mother became emotional and said, ‘No one came to our house. It was reported that the minister went to the house of a soldier who was still alive. I want my son back.

