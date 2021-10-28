Union Minister Athawale advice Rahul Gandhi looks very upset he should get married with a dalit girl and be calm reduce attacks on Modi

Said that if Congress leaders marry a Dalit girl, then their mind will be stable and then they will not attack the Modi government unnecessarily.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s habit of repeatedly attacking the Modi government, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said if he marries a Dalit girl, his mind will be stable and then he will not attack unnecessarily. On Wednesday, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale, who came in connection with the preparations for the rally of his party Republican Party of India (RPI) to be held in Lucknow on December 18, said this during a conversation with the media.

During this, in response to a question, he said, “I said that Rahul Gandhi seems very upset, and every time he has a habit of attacking Modi. And that is why my point is that for the future of Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi should get married. And if the Congress party’s philosophy is of secularism, it is to end caste sentiment. One, Mahatma Gandhi had ordered to end caste sentiment. But Congress remained in power for 70 years, but they did not get success in ending casteism. That is why the Congress party is responsible for the caste system.”

He said, “And if Rahul Gandhi ji wants to end casteism, then I have done intercaste marriage. My wife belongs to Brahmin community, belongs to Banaras and used to live in Mumbai. His family came to Maharashtra 150 years ago. And I have married a girl from Brahmin society. That’s why I have to tell Rahul Gandhi that I have married a girl from Brahmin society, why don’t you marry a girl from Dalit society.”

He said that in his party there are not only Dalits but people from other sections as well. They are trying to make Brahmin voters also join their party. During this, while discussing the achievements of the central government, he told about many schemes and their benefits. Said that the central government is taking many steps in the interest of the people.

Said that the rally to be held in Lucknow will be huge. In this they will gather more than one lakh people. They will show their strength through this rally. Told that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s General Secretary Organization Sunil Bansal will also attend it. He expressed the possibility that BJP national president JP Nadda may also come. Speaking about the UP elections, he said that if all goes well, he can ask the BJP for 8 to 10 seats in the state.