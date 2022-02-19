Entertainment

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste compared the road with Hema Malini's cheeks, Digvijay Singh got angry – 'Modi ji explain to your minister'

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste compared the road with Hema Malini's cheeks, Digvijay Singh got angry – 'Modi ji explain to your minister'
When the Union Minister compared the streets to Hema Malini’s cheeks, Digvijay Singh was furious.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste arrived in a village to perform Bhoomipujan of Nal-Jal Yojana program, where he commented on Hema Malini while instructing the Collector. This remark made by the Union Minister on Hema Malini is going viral on social media at the moment. Now people are giving their reaction on this remark of Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was talking to Dindori Collector Ratnakar Jha. Other people were also present there. He was talking about some road, during this time he said in front of everyone- ‘The contractor has made the road well in that village, there is no water in the village like Hema Malini’s cheek. The people of the whole village are upset.

People were enraged by this remark of the Union Minister and are giving their reaction on social media. Congress leader Digvijay Singh wrote on Twitter that ‘Modi ji, Mr. Explain to Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste ji not to use this type of language.

Responding to a user named Vinod Sharma, he wrote that on the basis of 7-8 years of experience, we can say that there is no limit of language in any BJP leader. The only reason for this is the huge majority and the arrogance of power that the BJP got.

When Digvijay Singh, while sharing the video, appealed to PM Modi to explain to the minister, people started reminding him of Digvijay Singh’s statement. On social media, a user named Vijay Kumar wrote that who said “Tanch Mal” and “Osama ji”? He was once in Lalu’s party too.

On the other hand, Faggan Singh Kulaste, while reacting to this, said, “If you people do not like good work, then what will you do?” I gave a simple example. Now if you people will increase it, then it is not right. On the other hand, the opposition has tried to surround the BJP by calling it an insult to women.


