union minister Nitin Gadkari told ethanol vehicles will run soon and, also given formula to increase farmers income

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that works worth four lakh crore rupees are being done in Uttar Pradesh, out of which works worth one lakh 09 thousand crore rupees are being done only in western Uttar Pradesh.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Meerut on Thursday that two wheelers and four wheelers will soon run on 100% ethanol, which will increase farmers’ income, reduce pollution and reduce dependence on petrol.

Remembering former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Nitin Gadkari said that Chaudhary Charan Singh ji fought throughout his life to raise the standard of living of farmers and laborers. I am happy that our government has decided that the farmer will not be an Annadata but an Urzadata. Now two wheelers and four wheelers will run on 100% ethanol along with 100% petrol, which is prepared by the farmer. This will increase the income of farmers, reduce pollution and reduce dependence on petrol. At the same time, he said that he has also given his consent for this and the consultation will be issued in two-three days.

Nitin Gadkari, the chief guest of the program organized at General Mohan Singh Sports Complex of Subharti University of Meerut district, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 139 km long national highways costing Rs.8364 crore by pressing the button. He said that works worth Rs 4 lakh crore are being done in Uttar Pradesh, out of which works worth Rs one lakh 09 thousand crore are being done only in western Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the work of Inner Ring Road of Meerut would also be done when land is available. On this occasion, he said that Meerut is developing with a new process of development. He said that he is happy that today many types of works are being started in western Uttar Pradesh. The Union Minister also said, “We have completed works worth one lakh 80 thousand crore rupees in Uttar Pradesh. Works worth one lakh 20 thousand crore rupees are going on. Five lakh crore rupees more works will be done in Uttar Pradesh in the coming five years.

Nitin Gadkari said that the cost of Delhi Meerut Expressway being inaugurated today is Rs 10265 crore. He said that earlier it used to take 03-04 hours to go from Meerut to Delhi, now the same distance is completed in 40 to 50 minutes. He said that Delhi to Dehradun in 02 hours, Delhi to Haridwar in 02 hours, Delhi to Katra in 06 hours, Delhi to Amritsar in 04 hours, Delhi to Jaipur in 02 hours, Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours and Delhi to Srinagar in 08 hours. can be reached. He said that a new route from Delhi to Dehradun is also being built.