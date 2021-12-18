Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son’s second bail plea also rejected

A district court here on Friday rejected the second bail plea of ​​Ashish Mishra alias Monu Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Senior Prosecution Officer SP Yadav said that on Friday, the second bail plea of ​​Ashish Mishra was filed by his lawyer Awadhesh Singh in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mona Singh in reference to the sections of IPC amended in FIR No. The court, in its order, said that there was no sufficient ground for bail and rejected the second bail application considering the gravity of the offence.

Ashish Mishra’s second bail plea was filed after the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on December 14 allowed the SIT to add sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons). The court had also allowed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to impose Sections 3/25/30 read with Section 35 of the Arms Act, which were not part of the original FIR, in which Ashish Mishra Monu and 12 other accused are involved.

It also allowed the SIT probing the Tikunia violence case to omit IPC sections 279, 338 and 304A from FIR No 219, which pertained to the deaths of four farmers and a local journalist.

Eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed in the violence that broke out during the protests in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. In this case, more than a dozen people, including Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, have been made accused and all are lodged in the district jail.

