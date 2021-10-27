Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Samir Wankhede is a Dalit, that’s why wrong is happening to him, the anchor said- If you are in the government, why don’t you help?

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has come out in support of Samir Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, surrounded by controversy. He said that Sameer Wankhede is a Dalit and that is why he is being harassed.

Controversy continues to deepen over NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Maharashtra government minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik is being disclosed every day on revelations against him. Regarding this, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Sameer Wankhede is a Dalit, so wrong is being done with him.

In an ongoing debate on TV18 India, Ramdas Athawale also attacked NCP regarding Sameer Wankhede. Athawale said- He is from Dalit society. His father’s name is Gyandev Wankhede. He is being accused that his father’s name is Dawood, Dawood is in Pakistan. How can this Dawood come here?

Athawale further said that but it is true that his father was married to a woman from a Muslim community. So an attempt is being made to defame them deliberately. He further supported Sameer Wankhede and said that he is a very active officer, he has reached such a high, high position after studying from the Dalit society. It is my responsibility to support them.

He said that his party stands with Sameer Wankhede on this matter. After this, anchor Aman Chopra said that if you are in the government, then why don’t you help. Earlier, Ramdas Athawale had said during a press conference on Sunday that Shah Rukh Khan should send Aryan Khan to the de-addiction center. Aryan will be fine in a month.

Please inform that Sameer Wankhede is the Zonal Director of the Narcotic Control Bureau’s Mumbai unit. He is heading the NCB’s investigation into the Mumbai cruise drugs case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested on October 3.

Since the start of the investigation, Nawab Malik, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, has been leveling allegations against him. He has accused Sameer that the NCB raid on the cruise was ‘fake’ and that Sameer Wankhede had extorted money from Bollywood stars during his trip to Maldives. Earlier Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by NCB in a drug case. Later he got bail.