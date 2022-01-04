Union Minister Shantanu Thakur exit himself from all BJP WhatsApp groups saying lost our role in party organization Speak

Assembly elections are going to be held in five states after a few weeks. In all the parties, there has been an increase in strategy making and publicity regarding this. Meanwhile, the fire of discontent has started burning within the ruling BJP government at the Centre. This has created a new crisis in front of the party leadership.

First the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has been creating an uncomfortable situation for the party by openly criticizing the government in all forums, then Varun Gandhi Are not shying away from dropping arrows one after the other against the government, now the Union Minister and matua community Prominent member of the party, Shantanu Thakur, gave an opportunity to the opposition to speak against the government by leaving all the party’s WhatsApp groups.

Confirming this, Thakur, Union Minister of State for Shipping, told reporters on Tuesday, “It appears that the BJP leadership of the state of West Bengal does not think that we (Matua) have any significant role within the organisation.” He also asked whether he has any importance in the state unit of the BJP now. Thakur refused to say anything else. He did not respond to phone calls from PTI. He is the union president of All India Matua Federation.

The Bangaon MP had a few days ago objected to the non-inclusion of some MLAs from the Matua community in the BJP’s reconstituted state and district committees. However, he had said that he would remain loyal to the party. Reacting to the development, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “We will clear any misunderstanding with Shantanu Thakur. He is a complete part of the BJP family.”

In this regard, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Shekhar Roy told reporters that the BJP has used the Matua community for its electoral gains. “But it (BJP) is not worried about their real development. Now it is clear.”

Earlier, the BJP used to speak openly about the mutual squabbles and conflicts within the Congress party, but now its own leaders have also started coming out openly for their own party. This has given the opposition an opportunity to criticize the government before the elections.