Union Minister spoke to the auto company to start the production of Flex Fuel Engine for six months Learn

Flex engine means an engine that can easily run on any other fuel. Brazil is the only country in the world where most flex engine based vehicles are running. There are more than 30 lakh vehicles running on this fuel.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has advised automobile companies to start manufacturing vehicles with flex fuel engines in the next 6 months. Let us tell you that in flex fuel engine, instead of petrol, flexible fuel, gasoline and methanol or ethanol are used. Which is cheaper and less polluting than petrol. Let us tell you that now the government has given the option of mixing only a few percent ethanol in petrol. Which helps a lot in controlling the price of petrol.

Nitin Gadkari said this to the companies – Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted that, in order to end the country’s dependence on imported fuel and provide benefits to the farmers, we have now started offering Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFV) and Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FLS) to automobile manufacturers in India. (FFV-SHEV) is advised to start construction.

At the same time, Nitin Gadkari further said that the use of ethanol as fuel for transportation is in line with the policy of the government to realize the self-reliant India plan. He also said that the flex engine will be able to run the vehicle on 100 percent petrol or 100 percent bio-ethanol.

flThe advantage of the ex-fuel engine will be – According to the Union Minister, flex engines will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also help India reduce the total estimated carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030. Gadkari believes that the use of flex-fuel engines can significantly reduce India’s fuel import bill as well as improve farmers’ income.

