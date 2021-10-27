Union Minister to reach ‘Chintan Shivirs’ through car pooling – PM’s suggestion to increase communication among themselves: Report

In a new initiative, Union Minister Chintan is using car pooling to attend meetings of Shivers. This was suggested by PM Modi in a meeting with Union Ministers.

Union ministers are nowadays using car pooling to attend meditation camps. PM Modi had suggested this new initiative to the ministers. The meetings of the Union Minister have been named as Chintan Shivir.

According to news agency PTI, Union ministers have started using it. Chintan Shivirs are being aimed at improving overall governance. Four such meetings have taken place so far, focused on efficiency, time management, projects and policies. Under this, there is usually two ministers of state along with a cabinet minister in a car. The purpose of car pooling is to enhance communication between ministers. After the suggestion of PM Modi, it was implemented by the ministers from the third meeting.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Narendra Singh Tomar and Hardeep Singh Puri have given presentations in previous meetings, which are being called Chintan Shivirs. This was followed by discussions on free-wheeling on various topics, the report said, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this suggestion.

In the same meeting, PM Modi had suggested that all the ministers of the concerned department should come together from the car pool and sit together during the meeting so that communication and coordination between them can be better. During the meeting also they should discuss among themselves the issues related to their ministry for better communication. After this the idea of ​​car pooling was implemented by the Union Ministers.

The fourth meeting of this episode was held on Tuesday, where two Union Ministers gave presentations on general issues related to governance and the day-to-day affairs of the ministers. The first meeting of this series was held on 14 September. It was only after this meeting that more such meetings would be held so that further reforms in governance could be discussed. This was followed by a meeting on September 28, where Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Gajendra Shekhawat gave a presentation. The third meeting was held on 21 October. In this, the work being done on governance and policy making was told. These meetings are chaired by PM Modi himself.