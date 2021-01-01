Union ministers on Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh: Why are three BJP Union Ministers on Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh? Jyotiraditya Scindia is also involved: Why are three BJP Union Ministers doing Ashirwad Yatra in MP? Jyotiraditya Scindia is also involved

Highlights Three BJP Union Ministers will hold a blessing procession in Madhya Pradesh

The journey of Union Minister of State SP Baghel is starting from today

Jyotiraditya Scindia will be staying in Malwa zone from August 17 to 19

Meanwhile, Union ministers will visit key places

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are still delayed. Municipal elections are expected in the coming months. At the same time, three Union Ministers of BJP (BJP 3 Union Ministers Ashirwad Yatra News) are conducting Ashirwad Yatra in different areas from today. Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Social Justice Dr. Virendra Khatik and Minister of State for Law and Justice S.P. The lions are there to see. Baghel’s journey is starting from today. Also, Jyotiraditya Scindia will take the field tomorrow.

Union Minister of State Baghel will visit Datia, Gwalior and Morena during his blessing procession. Their journey is set to end on August 17th. Besides, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Ashirwad Yatra is being held from August 17 to 19. He will go to Devas, Shajapur and Indore. Chief Minister Shivraj Jyotiraditya is likely to join Scindia’s visit. In addition, the visit of Union Minister Dr. Virendra Khatik is starting from 19th August. It will conclude on August 24.

New flight from Gwalior to Jaipur till 20th August, distance will be completed in one hour, know the fare

Khatik will visit Gwalior, Bhopal, Sagar, Vidisha and Jabalpur during the Ashirwad Yatra. The killer’s blessed journey is the longest. He is a grassroots leader and is the fifth consecutive MP from Tikamgarh. Local leaders along with Union Ministers will also participate in it. The Union Minister will brief the people on the welfare schemes of the Central Government.

We couldn’t eat today, but if we meet the Prime Minister, Golgappa and Churma will also be available at the banquet: Anurag Thakur promises Neeraj Chopra

What will happen in it

In fact, the Union Minister’s blessing procession will pass through temples, monasteries, gurdwaras and the homes of martyrs. In the meantime, the Union Minister will stay there for a while. Also, you will keep your word. In addition, we will provide information on the welfare schemes of the Modi government. All the 43 new ministers who have joined the Modi government will take part in the Ashirwad Yatra. This responsibility has been given to the State President and his team regarding Ashirwad Yatra.

After the flag hoisting, the Congressmen started chanting ‘Jai-Jai Kamal Nath’ without singing the national anthem, the BJP said – it is an individualistic party.

What is its purpose

Through the Union Minister’s Blessing Yatra, the BJP will try to show that every department is represented in the Modi government. At the same time, efforts will be made to convey the message that land-related leaders have a place in the cabinet. In a way, BJP will also show strength during this yatra. In addition, during the Ashirwad Yatra, ministers will also have the opportunity to interact directly with the public.

It is to be noted that during this visit, the Union Minister will also meet influential people of the place. Soldiers who died for the country will have saints, famous sportsmen, literary, social leaders and family members. Through the meeting, the minister will try to establish direct communication with those families.

