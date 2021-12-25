Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Smriti Irani inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 753 crore in Amethi Union minister said

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 753 crore in Amethi on Saturday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a party of workers, there is no dynasty and familyism in it. Addressing the function organized at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Amethi, Gadkari said that even after decades of independence, there was no proper system of education, medicine, drinking water in the country, but the government led by Atal ji (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) has taken this direction. Work started in the state and today out of six and a half lakh villages of the country, five lakh villages have been connected with pucca road through Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana.

In a veiled attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family, the Union Minister said, “The development which was not done in Amethi in 50 years, was done by the BJP government in two years with the efforts of Smriti Irani.” Targeting Rahul and Priyanka, Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that no one is with them today, who ruled in Amethi for five decades. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s visit in the past, Irani claimed that people were called from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Sant Kabir Nagar to mobilize crowds for his meeting.

“Those who voted for me in Amethi and those who did not, all are mine and will not tolerate any kind of indecency with them,” the Union minister said. He said that when brothers and sisters (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) had come, there was a scuffle with the people here. She warned that if anything happens to the people of Amethi, I will play brick to brick.

Without taking Priyanka’s name, he said that the one who is giving the slogan today that “I am a girl – can fight” was the government of his party continuously since independence, but could not even get a toilet built for women. During her visit, Irani took a sharp stand on the question raised by Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bathing in the Ganges, saying that it is an insult to the people of the country, an insult to Hindutva. Claiming to have implemented a plan of Rs 83 thousand crore in Amethi in two and a half years, the Union Minister challenged Rahul Gandhi to tell how much development the Congress has done in Amethi in 70 years?

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that there is no difference between SP, BSP, Congress, all are pieces of the same plate. Claiming victory in all the seats of Amethi, he said that this time the election is more important than the 2017 assembly elections. Maurya accused SP, BSP and Congress of doing politics of religion and casteism and said that they become Hindus as soon as elections come.

Five thousand supporters of District Panchayat President Rajesh Agrahari were ahead to welcome the ministers on motorcycles. The rest of the crowd was gathered by tractor trolley, bus etc. The entire BJP team was involved in this. Vijay Gupta was busy monitoring it since ten days ago. Govind Narayan Shukla, Suresh Pasi, Rajesh Masala, Vijay Gupta, Alok Singh, District Officer Arun Kumar, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh, Chief Development Officer Dr. Ankur Lather, Assistant Engineer Ashutosh Singh etc. were present on the stage.