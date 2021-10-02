Union Square has statues depicting racial injustice

Although he was acquainted with Mr Floyd through the news media in Argentina, he said he had never heard of Taylor, a black medical worker who was shot during an unsuccessful police raid on his apartment. and was stunned to know about his story. . He was also unfamiliar with Mr. Lewis, a staunch civil rights activist who was beaten up by police officers and fractured in the skull during the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” protests, as he and hundreds of others marched through Selma, Ala. Tried to march to Montgomery. . He died of pancreatic cancer in July 2020.

Mr Mayol said there was something supernatural about the idols. “I stopped because I love the colors, and they look like angels,” he said. “They are up in the sky and watching us to see the change.”

So Hayes, 22, from Los Angeles, said she thought the message would have a greater impact if it highlighted all those harmed by police, although she understands why the artist chose Mr. Floyd and Ms. Taylor.

“It would be better if every single person who died in police violence last year gets their stand and the entire park is covered,” he said. “But right now it seems that only two people matter.”

Last year’s murder of Mr Floyd, 46, Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer who was later fired and convicted of murder, inspired Mr Carnabusi.

Already feeling emotionally exhausted from the pandemic lockdown, Mr Carnabucchi said he had felt “helpless” watching the protests. His wife encouraged him to channel his grief into his art, and he said that he wanted to capture the moment in a meaningful way.

“We really started thinking about creating an exhibition and bringing the pieces around to maintain awareness,” he said. “And even raise some money for foundations that are geared to those in need.”