Unique Health ID Card is of great use, know how to make it sitting at home and what are the benefits?

The government is now going to make a unique health ID card for every citizen. It is being told that this will be a completely digital card, which will be exactly like Aadhaar. Just like the number is issued in Aadhaar, the number will be issued in it as well. Only from this number one’s person or patient can be identified. In this, there will be complete details of the patient and that person, when and when which treatment has been done as well as which treatment is being done by that person at present.

unique health card

It is being told that this will be a card similar to Aadhaar, which will keep the database of the person. This card will be designed to keep information about the patient’s medical records. So that if needed, he can be shown the doctor and given the right treatment. If someone wants to get it done, then with the help of this health card information about the history of his medical college will be given. Then medicines will be administered on the same basis.

Unique health card special features

From the unique health card, it will be known where the person or patient has been treated. Apart from this, information related to the health of the person will also be in this card. Due to this, there will be no need for patients to carry the details of their disease with papers everywhere. Only by looking at the card, the doctor will be able to know his condition and then further treatment will start on this basis. With this card, the person will also get information about government schemes. Along with this, it will also be linked with Ayushman Yojana.

What will be entered in this card

This card will be linked with the person’s mobile number. Along with this, complete information of Aadhaar will be filled in this card. With the help of these two records, a unique health card will be created, which will form a health authority. After generating this card, a public hospital, community health centre, health and wellness center or such healthcare provider will be linked with the National Health Infrastructure Registry. If you also want to make a health card, then you can register your records by visiting https://healthid.ndhm.gov.in/register.