Unique initiative of Allahabad HC, decision to bear the fees of Dalit girl student, after court judge gave 15 thousand

In her petition, the student said that the financial condition of her family had deteriorated due to her father’s illness and the Kovid epidemic. In such a situation, she could not deposit the fees on time, even though she has been a meritorious student since the beginning.

A judge of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, impressed by the merit of a Dalit girl student, has helped her to get into IIT. Please tell that due to financial constraints, the student Sanskriti Ranjan could not get admission in IIT. In such a situation, being impressed by the student, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh voluntarily gave Rs 15,000 as fee to the girl student.

Please tell that the financial condition of the student is such that she is not able to arrange even a lawyer for herself. In such a situation, on the behest of the court, advocates Sarvesh Dubey and Samta Rao presented the student’s side in the court.

On the plea of ​​the girl student, the court in its order said that keeping in view the facts of the present case, where a young meritorious Dalit girl student is seeking equal jurisdiction for getting admission in IIT before this court. In such a situation, the court has voluntarily contributed Rs 15,000 towards the fee for seat allotment.

Let us tell you that Sanskriti Ranjan is a Dalit. He had secured 95 percent marks in class 10th and 94 percent marks in class 12th. The girl student secured 92 percent marks in the JEE examination and got 2062 rank in the Scheduled Caste category. After that she appeared in JEE Advanced exam in which she was declared successful on 15 October 2021 and her rank came to 1469.

Let us inform that in IIT BHU, he was allotted a seat in the pass year course related to mathematics and computer. But in the absence of 15 thousand for the admission fee, she could not take admission and time ran out. In such a situation, the Dalit student had sought more time by filing a petition for arranging the fees.

On the petition of the girl, Justice Dinesh Singh directed the BHU to give more time to the girl student and if any regular seat becomes vacant, then it should be adjusted. Along with this, the court said that even if there is no seat, then in this case, his studies should be continued by increasing the seat separately.