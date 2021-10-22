Unique recipe taken out of railways to earn money, made regular train special and earned 800 crores from UP alone

Railways has earned 800 crores from UP by putting only zero in the number of trains. By putting zero in regular trains, that train becomes special and the fare also increases.

Railways has earned Rs 280 crore in just 10 months by putting zero in front of trains. These figures are only for trains leaving and passing through Charbagh station in Lucknow. For the whole of UP, this figure becomes 800 crores.

In fact, in the first lockdown of Corona, when it was restarted after stopping the trains, many regular trains put zero in front of the number. Now with the introduction of this zero, the train which was regular turned into a special one. Due to which the fare of General, Sleeper and AC also increased.

Railways has earned Rs 800 crore only from UP with this idea. According to the report of Amar Ujala, if we talk about Charbagh railway station, normally 165 trains used to pass or run from here, but after Corona, about 40 memo and passenger trains are closed. Accordingly, 125 trains pass through here. Data is not yet available with the Railways regarding the income of the total special trains.

Talking about Lucknow only, on an average 600 people have traveled daily in these 125 trains. From these passengers, according to different categories, the Railways has charged Rs 125 more in the name of specials. In this way, in a month, the Railways earned Rs 28 crore from them. If we look at this according to the last 10 months, then the Railways has made an additional earning of 280 crores only from Charbagh. This is just one station’s figure, which could be more.

According to the railway official, this method has been taken to compensate for the losses incurred during the Corona period. However, the question arises that when the facilities are with regular trains, in many ways even they are not, like food and blankets are still closed. Then why the extra rent?

Similarly, the railways has also closed its ordinary ticket counters. These tickets are also available at the ticket counter with reservation. Here too 15 rupees more are charged from the passengers in the name of reservation.