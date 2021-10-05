uniraj.ac.in: Uniraj Results 2021: Results of Rajasthan University UG, PG and other exams announced, here is the direct link – Rajasthan University Results 2021 announced on uniraj.ac.in, steps to check here

Highlights Rajasthan University results announced.

Examinations for UG, PG and other courses were held in September.

Learn how to check Uniraj results 2021.

Rajasthan University Result 2021: Rajasthan University has announced the results of various degree and postgraduate courses (Uniraj Results 2021) on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Candidates who had appeared for BSc, BA LLB, MA, M.Com, MSc semester examinations can view their results from the official website of Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in.



Do you know when the exam was?

Semester Examinations of Rajasthan University UG, PG Program Courses were conducted between 8th to 21st September 2021. These include BA, LLB (Five Year) Integrated Course Examination 8th Semester, 10th Semester, B.Sc. Part-III, LLM (HR & VE) and some other re-evaluation exams.

Rajasthan University Result 2021 Marksheet

Important details like name of the candidate, syllabus, marks, semester etc. are given in the marksheet. A hard copy of the marksheet is expected to be issued by the university soon. Candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan University for more relevant details. Let’s learn how to check the results

How to check Uniraj results 2021: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page.

Step 3: The login page will open, enter the required details here.

Step 4: Your Uniraj UG PG Result 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out, download it and take a printout for further reference.

Direct link to Rajasthan University Result 2021

Official website