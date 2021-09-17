United Airlines halts all US and Canadian flights
United Airlines temporarily suspended flights nationwide on Friday morning amid reports of a system failure.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, the airline issued a ground stop on all of its traffic in the United States and Canada.
In a statement before 8 a.m., the airline said it had “experienced technical system issues” and that all systems were working normally again.
Addressing consumer complaints, the company wrote on Twitter, “We are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.” “We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”
Airlines sometimes stop flights for technical reasons, known as ground stops. Often, the stops are temporary and service resumes immediately afterwards, although not without delay and possibly even some cancellations. Sometimes, a ground stop can be part of a more permanent interruption.
