United Airlines halts all US and Canadian flights

United Airlines temporarily suspended flights nationwide on Friday morning amid reports of a system failure.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, the airline issued a ground stop on all of its traffic in the United States and Canada.

In a statement before 8 a.m., the airline said it had “experienced technical system issues” and that all systems were working normally again.

Addressing consumer complaints, the company wrote on Twitter, “We are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.” “We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”