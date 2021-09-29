United Airlines is firing workers over vaccine non-compliance

United Airlines said it would lay off about 600 employees for refusing to comply with the vaccination requirement, putting the company at the fore in the fight over a vaccine mandate as the economy recovers from a tumultuous pandemic.

The airline also said that 99 percent of its 67,000 US workforce had been vaccinated, a sign that the mandate could be an effective way for companies to get their employees to get the shots.

More large companies have announced vaccine requirements as the government mounts pressure on them to help the country increase its vaccination rates. This month, President Biden mandated that all businesses with 100 or more workers be required to vaccinate their employees or face weekly testing, helping to push for new corporate vaccination policies.

Some companies are still trying to incentivize their employees with a mix of incentives and deterrents, but many others have made vaccinations mandatory as a condition of work. On Wednesday, AT&T said it was expanding its vaccination requirement to thousands of union workers.