United Airlines plans 3,500 domestic flights a day for December amid a pandemic

Hoping for strong holiday travel, United Airlines said on Thursday it would offer 3,500 daily flights within the United States in December, the most in any month since the pandemic began.

United said it plans to offer 91 percent of domestic flights in December, the same month as it did in 2019, though the company’s final schedule could still change. That month, United will introduce new direct routes – and restart a few others.

The airline plans to focus on flights connecting the Midwest to hot-weather destinations like Las Vegas and Orlando, or ferrying passengers to the ski slopes. The airline said there has been a 16 percent increase in flight searches for holiday travel compared to the same time in 2019.

Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning, said, “We are seeing a lot of demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that focuses on the two things people want most for the holidays: bright sunshine and fresh snow. ” and scheduling in United.