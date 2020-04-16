United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
United Airlines said on Friday it would require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting this fall. It was the first major airline to establish such a mandate and the last of a small but growing number of companies to do so.
“We have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than keeping you safe while you are at work, and the facts are clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated”, Scott Kirby , the airline’s chief executive, and Brett Hart, its chairman, said in a note to their staff.
Employees will be required to upload proof of vaccination within five weeks of full approval of a vaccine by the Federal Drug Administration or by October 25, whichever occurs first. Those who provide proof by September 20 will receive a full day’s pay, excluding pilots and flight attendants who have already received a union-negotiated bonus to get vaccinated. So far, around 90% of United’s pilots and 80% of its flight attendants have been vaccinated, the airline said.
Employees who do not comply with the new policy will be terminated. And while United will allow exceptions for religious or medical reasons, documents will be required.
Mr Kirby first pitched the idea of a mandate in an internal town hall in January, saying United would be “among the first wave of companies” to demand the vaccination.
Delta Air Lines requires new employees to be vaccinated, but existing employees are exempt. American Airlines “does not put mandates in place” for employees or customers, its chief executive, Doug Parker, said in an interview with New York Times columnist Kara Swisher.
Airlines have generally rejected the idea of customer warrants. Mr Parker said in the interview that this would create “huge delays”. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on CNBC this week that it would be “very difficult” to require clients to receive a vaccine that has not yet been fully approved by the federal government.
Learn more about how businesses are responding to the Delta variant:
-
CNN said on Thursday it fired three employees who violated its coronavirus safety protocols by going to the office unvaccinated, one of the earliest known examples of a major U.S. company being fired for ignoring a vaccination warrant on work place.
The network relied on an honor system rather than requiring proof of vaccination status. “Let’s be clear: we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker wrote in an internal memo Thursday.
-
Amazon has told its employees they don’t need to return to their offices until January 3, pushing back a deadline that had been set for early September.
The employee notification did not indicate any changes to Amazon’s vaccination policy, which encourages but does not mandate vaccines, or its mask policy, which allows workers in its offices and warehouses to be exposed. if they provide proof of vaccination.
-
BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, and Wells Fargo, one of the nation’s largest banks, have said in internal memos to U.S. employees that they will postpone their mandatory return plans until early October, at from September.
When BlackRock employees return to their offices in greater numbers, the fund manager will introduce a hybrid policy whereby employees can work three days a week in the office and two remotely.
