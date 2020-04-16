United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

United Airlines said on Friday it would require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting this fall. It was the first major airline to establish such a mandate and the last of a small but growing number of companies to do so.

“We have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than keeping you safe while you are at work, and the facts are clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated”, Scott Kirby , the airline’s chief executive, and Brett Hart, its chairman, said in a note to their staff.

Employees will be required to upload proof of vaccination within five weeks of full approval of a vaccine by the Federal Drug Administration or by October 25, whichever occurs first. Those who provide proof by September 20 will receive a full day’s pay, excluding pilots and flight attendants who have already received a union-negotiated bonus to get vaccinated. So far, around 90% of United’s pilots and 80% of its flight attendants have been vaccinated, the airline said.

Employees who do not comply with the new policy will be terminated. And while United will allow exceptions for religious or medical reasons, documents will be required.